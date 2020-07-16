Kenny Stills To Face Felony Charges After Being Arrested During Protest For Breonna Taylor

This week, Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills was arrested (and released) during a protest march in support of justice for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. He is among 87 protesters facing felony charges of intimidating a participant during the process. Stills was arrested after joining the march to the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron as part of a protest over the death of Breonna Taylor. Stills is facing misdemeanour counts of disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

Kenny Stills arrested: Kenny Stills felony charges after attending Breonna Taylor protest

“Good trouble” with my brothers and sisters- organized by @untilfreedom.



Arrested for peacefully protesting. While Breonnas Taylor’s murderers are still out on the street.#ArrestTheCops #JusticeForBreonna#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/GmJUjl7Ezv — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) July 15, 2020

Kenny Stills arrested: What is Kenny Stills' felony charge? Why was Kenny Stills arrested?

The protest march ended at the house of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who had requested the protestors be removed from his property. Lamont Washington, who works as a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, told Louisville Courier-Journal that the demonstrators were given a chance to leave the area before officers started arresting them. He added that the protesters were ultimately arrested "due to their refusal to leave the property and their attempts to influence the decision of the attorney general with their actions."

Breonna Taylor case details

The protests were in support of justice for Breonna Taylor, who was murdered on March 13 when the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) used a no-knock warrant to enter her apartment. This was reportedly a part of a narcotics investigation into a man who was allegedly receiving drug shipments at Taylor's house. After an investigation, Brett Hankison was found to have shot 10 rounds after entering. As of now, neither Hankinson nor the other two officers involved have been arrested or charged. Taylor's murder, as well as that of George Floyd's which happened while in police custody on May 25, sparked the Black Lives Matter protests in the USA.

Kenny Stills arrested: Kenny Stills Twitter support for Breonna Taylor protest

The 28-year-old University of Oklahoma product is among a string of NFL players who have spoken about the situation candidly and has continued to kneel during the national anthem as a form of peaceful protest against police brutality, a movement that was initiated by Colin Kaepernick in 2016. While talking to Undefeated in 2019, Stills had talked about wanting to "bring people together through conversation instead of dividing people". He added that he will continue to fight, even if it might affect his position in the NFL. "There is nothing you can offer me to get me to stop protesting. We can work toward a solution, but there's no bargain for me to stop protesting," Stills said. Stills was scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Wednesday.

(Image source: Kenny Stills official Twitter – @KSTiLLS, AP)