Kenyan Drake Contract: Raiders Snap Up Free Agent RB In $14.5 MILLION Deal

Kenyan Drake will spend his upcoming NFL season with the Las Vegas Raiders. According to NFL free agency tracker reports, the running back has agreed to a two-year deal with the team. He played with the Arizona Cardinals last, the 2020 season being his only full season with the team.

Kenyan Drake contract with the Las Vegas Raiders

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders have agreed to a 2-year Kenyan Drake contract, which can be worth $14.5 million. Additionally, $11 million of the amount will be guaranteed. He played under the transition tag last season and was aiming to sign a long-term deal with the team eventually.

Drake has previously spoken about the same, saying that them tagging him was not a slap in the face or anything. He had been grateful for the opportunity, hoping to soon end up signing a long-term deal with the team in the future. However, Drake will be moving to Las Vegas now and will play with Josh Jacobs, already a part of the team.

Selected as a third-round pick in 2016, Drake has played with the Miami Dolphins and the Cardinals. During his first eight games with the Cardinals, he averaged 100 all-purpose yards and 1 TD. In 2020, he rushed for 955 yards and had 10 TDs. He even played 15 games for the team despite his injured ankle.

Las Vegas Raiders net worth

According to Forbes, the Raiders net worth currently stands at $3.1 billion. The team was purchased in 1966, only for $180,000. As per a May 2020 report by Forbes, the team had earned $549 million from the personal seat licenses at Allegiant Stadium.

Who are the Raiders owners?

American businessman Mark Davis is the manager and owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Per reports, the franchise is owned by a group of nine. However, currently, Davis works as the public face for the team's ownership.

NFL free agency tracker

Apart from Drake, the Raiders have also signed Nick Martin – who was with the Houston Texans last. Earlier this week, they also traded Rodney Hudson to the Cardinals. Martin was a 2016 NFL Draft Round 2 pick, and has played 62 games with the Texans.

#Raiders are going to pay Kenyan Drake more than Josh Jacobs to be the backup for Josh Jacobs.



Meanwhile, they still need starters at free safety and nickelback on what was the worst defense in franchise history last year. I don't get this one. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) March 18, 2021

