Kenya's World Record Holder Agnes Tirop Found Dead, Police Suspect Husband's Involvement

Kenyan long-distance runner and the World 10,000 m bronze medalist, Agnes Tirop was found dead inside her house in Iten, as confirmed by Athletics Kenya on October 13. She broke the women-only record in the women’s 10 kilometres during the Adizero Road to Records Race in Germany last month with the timing of 30:01. She also finished fourth while representing Kenya in the 5000 m finals event during the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Athletics Kenya took to their official Twitter handle on Wednesday and confirmed the sad demise of Tirop. They put out a tweet that said Tirop was found dead at her home in Iten, after allegedly getting stabbed by her husband. The athletics governing body then added that they are still working to unearth further details surrounding the 25-year-old’s death. Athletics Kenya listed the many endeavours and milestones conquered by the athlete before concluding their statement by wishing strength for Tirop’s family at this tough moment.

Athletics Kenya's full statement on Twitter-

Agnes Tirop- The world record holder in 10 km women's only event

Last month, during the Adizero Road to Records Race in Germany she finished with a timing of 30:01 and broke the long-standing record of 30:29 set by Moroccan Asmae Leghzaoui in 2002. She was the world record holder in the 10 kilometres women’s only event at the time of her untimely death. She previously became the youngest-ever gold medalist after Zola Budd in women’s by clinching victory at the 2015 IAA World Cross Country Championships. Tirop also won the Africa Cross Country Championship in 2014 and also has the 2013 World Junior Cross Country Championship title to her name. She also won the bronze medal in the 10,000 meters events during the 2017 and 2019 World Athletics.

As reported by CNN, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta also paid tribute to the 25-year-old athlete by putting out a statement. In the statement, the President said that it is an unsettling and unfortunate feeling to lose a young and promising athlete. He further added that Tirop had brought immense pride to Kenya by her exploits in athletics at a global stage, including her performance during the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in Japan this year.

(Image: AP)