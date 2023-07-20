Kepler Scores The Go-ahead Run On A Passed Ball In The Twins’ 6-3 Win Over The Mariners

Max Kepler scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the eighth inning and Minnesota pitchers struck out 14 in the Twins’ 6-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.

Kepler scored from third when a pitch from reliever Andrés Muñoz (2-3) got past catcher Tom Murphy, breaking a 3-3 tie. Kepler also hit a solo homer in the fifth inning off Luis Castillo.

Ryan Jeffers put the Twins ahead with a first-inning single, and rookie Edouard Julien and Kepler made it 3-0 with home runs in the fifth.

The Mariners tied it with a pair of homers of their own. Tom Murphy connected off Twins starter Kenta Maeda in the sixth inning, and Eugenio Suárez tied it with a two-run shot in the seventh off Griffin Jax.

Alex Kirillof hit a two-run homer in the ninth against Devin Sweet in the pitcher’s major league debut.

Emilio Pagan (4-1) was the winner. Jhoan Duran pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 16th save.

Maeda had nine strikeouts for Minnesota. Castillo had a season-high 11 strikeouts as the Mariners matched the Twins with 14.