Kevin Greene Death: NFL Hall Of Famer, Pass-rushing Great Tragically Dies Aged 58

On Monday, it was confirmed that NFL Hall of Famer Kevin Greene tragically passed away at the age of 58. Greene was considered as one of the fiercest pass-rushers in the NFL during his playing days and finished his career with the third-most sacks in NFL history. Greene died at his home in Florida but the cause of his death wasn't disclosed.

Kevin Greene death: NFL Hall of Famer tragically passes away

Earlier on Monday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed the death of legendary linebacker Kevin Greene, who was 58 years old at the time of his passing. Fans on social media were quick to pay their tributes to Greene, who also had a brief career as a wrestler. Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker, in a statement, also had a special tribute for Greene.

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene. I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin’s wife, Tara, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations." he said.

Hall of Famer Kevin Greene has passed away at the age of 58.



We will keep his legacy in the Game alive forever at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



Read: https://t.co/ORTudjGzeu#HOFForever | @RamsNFL | @Panthers | @steelers | @49ers pic.twitter.com/VWRCKADGZQ — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 21, 2020

Kevin Greene NFL stats and honours

Greene played in the NFL for 15 seasons, from 1985 to 1999 for the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. He was considered of the most feared pass rushers in NFL history, tallying 160 career sacks while earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honours with the Rams, Steelers and Panthers. His NFL sacks rank third in league history, behind only Bruce Smith (200) and Reggie White (198).

Greene also had 23 forced fumbles and five interceptions. He was named to the Pro Bowl five times during his career and was named in the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1990s.

#PFHOF Class of 2016.

160.0 sacks (3rd all-time).

NFL 1990s All-Decade Team.



Rest In Peace, Kevin Greene. pic.twitter.com/6hXj8HBauZ — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) December 21, 2020

Greene was then inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016. Following his playing days, Greene served as an outside linebackers coach for the Packers, for four seasons and the Jets for one year.

Image Credits - AP