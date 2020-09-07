NASCAR At Darlington: Kevin Harvick Kicks Off Playoffs With Southern 500 Victory

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs began on Sunday (Monday IST) with the Southern 500 race. Kevin Harvick kicked off the first race by bagging the win, beating Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr who bumped into each other. Their collision benefitted Harvick, who smiled wide while greeting the 8,000 fans after winning the race.

Also read | Smith wins at Dover for 2nd NASCAR Truck victory in 3 races: NASCAR race results

NASCAR at Darlington: Kevin Harvick wins Southern 500 after Elliot-Truex Jr collision

This was Harvick's second career Cook Out Southern 500 win. While this was Kevin Harvick's eighth victory of the 2020 season, he would not have taken the lead with 13 laps without Elliot-Truex Jr's collision. With this playoff victory, the 44-year-old driver will now advance to the second round. Truex Jr, who finished 22nd, won both Stage 1 and 2 (earning two playoff points). Aric Almirola currently holds the final transfer spot to the Round 2 but is tied with Clint Bowyer.

However, Almirola's better finish offers him the advantage. This was also Austin Dillon's best race since Texas in July. Dillon finished second, followed by Joey Logano, Erik Jones and William Byron. Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer came in sixth through tenth. This was Byron's third consecutive top-five win. During the race, the lead changed 18 times before Harvick secured it.

Also read | Zane Smith scores first NASCAR win in overtime at Michigan: NASCAR race results

NASCAR race results: NASCAR Cup Series standings

Kevin Harvick – 8 wins, 18 top-fives Denny Hamlin – 6 wins, 15 top-fives Joey Logano – 2 wins, 7 top-fives Brad Keselowski – 3 wins, 9 top-fives Alex Bowman – 1 win, 3 top-fives Martin Truex Jr – 1 win, 11 top-fives Chase Elliott – 2 wins, 10 top-fives Austin Dillon – 1 win, 3 top-fives William Byron – 1 win, 3 top-fives Kyle Busch – 0 wins, 11 top-fives

This was Harvick's 57th career victory, which pushed him ahead of Kyle Busch on the all-time wins list. His last win at Darlington was in May, where the California-native won the first Cup race while resuming the season during the COVID-19 crisis. After the game, Harvick rejoiced to be able to play in front of fans again. “The first thing I want to say is ‘Welcome back, fans!’ ” Harvick said after exiting his car. The No.4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford driver accepted that his victory was due to the leader's tangle, but added that it's always good when one wins at Southern 500. "This is one of the most prestigious races in our sport and one of the most prestigious race tracks in our sport. Any time you can win at Darlington it’s a big deal.”

Also read | Start of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway delayed by rain: NASCAR race results

After the race, Elliott expressed frustration over the defeat as he knew he was in a position to win. “Obviously, I hate it," said the No.9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE driver. Combined, both Truex and Elliot were leading 310 of 367 laps. “Just not enough room there for both of us,” Truex said while speaking about the bad pass. The next The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs race is scheduled for September 12, 7:30 PM EST (September 13, 5:00 am IST) at the Richmond Raceway.

Also read | NASCAR drivers cautious of COVID-19 as playoffs begin: NASCAR live updates

(Image credits: AP)