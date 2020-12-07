Kevin Sinfield Runs 7 Marathons Across 7 Days In Rob Burrow's Honour, Raises £1.13 Million

Rob Burrow is widely known as one of the most successful players to have ever played the Super League, having won a total of 8 Super League championships, two Challenge Cups, been named to the Super League Dream Team on three occasions and won the Harry Sunderland Trophy twice. Burrow retired in 2017, but tragedy stuck him two years later after he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), also known as the ALS. Now in a bid to raise awareness and raise money for his friend, Kevin Sinfield has done a marathon run, running seven of them in seven days.

Kevin Sinfield marathon raises more than £1 million for Rob Burrow's fight against MND

Kevin Sinfield played alongside Rob Burrow for his entire career, having spent his entire rugby playing career at Leeds Rhinos, like the latter. Now serving as the Director of Rugby for the club, the 40-year-old is continuing to be Burrow's teammate and captain despite five years since the two took the field together. Sinfield is raising funds and awareness for the devastating Motor Neurone Disease that his former teammate is battling and set a target of completing seven marathons in seven days, all under four hours. The MND Marathon was marked as a tribute to Rob, who wore the No.7 at Rhinos, with the fundraiser also setting themselves a target of £77,777.

He’s done! Seventh marathon in 7 days in three hours 41 minutes https://t.co/z64psBW7iZ pic.twitter.com/Dr35ZYyYta — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) December 7, 2020

Sinfield finished his final marathon on Monday at an impressive time of 3 hours and 41 minutes. The 40-year-old had revealed that to Sky Sports that he was starting to feel the effects of the marathons. Sinfield said that while he was mentally in shape and knew that the target was in sight, the marathon on Sunday was by far his toughest.

Burrow greeted Sinfield at Headingley Stadium on Saturday, after he finished his fifth marathon in what was an emotional moment for the latter. The former Rhinos captain said that he did not stop straight away as he saw him but took a moment to rather before greeting his old pal. Sinfield said that it was really special to see him there.

Earlier in an interview with Sportmail, Kevin Sinfield said that it will be the toughest thing he has ever done and will be a huge challenge for him mentally to do it. The 40-year-old added that he was going to spend that much time out on the road thinking of all the good memories he shared with Rob and wants to relish the work. Sinfield further said that he will try and remember how funny Rob is, some of the jokes and daft pranks that the 38-year-old played on people, rather than it all being quite dark and sad. By the end of the marathon, Sinfield had raised £1.13 million for Rob Burrow and the MND Association on his Just Giving page.

