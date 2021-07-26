KFC India Congratulates Wrestler Priya Malik, Tags Actor By Mistake; Latter Responds

In a hilarious goof-up, the fast-food giant KFC India accidentally tagged Actor Priya Malik while it intended to congratulate Wrestler Priya Malik for the win at the World Cadet Wrestling Championships. Haryana Wrestler Priya Malik clinched a gold at the World Cadet Wrestling Championships on Sunday, becoming the first Indian athlete to win in the event. Lauding her for the victory, KFC's Twitter handle in a now-deleted tweet said, "Gold at Hungary making us hungry for celebrations," accidentally tagging Actor Priya Malik's handle.

The actor had a hilarious response to the gaffe. Malik said that she only 'wore' gold and was 'always' hungry. After realizing their mistake KFC India pulled down the tweet but not before netizens noticed it and roasted the fast-food giant for the blunder.

I only wear gold and I'm always hungry @KFC_India 😀

Wrong tag 😂 https://t.co/bS0ELOq08d — Priya Malik (@PriyaSometimes) July 25, 2021

Dear Twitter, #Wrestling ke zamaane main, aap poetry waali #PriyaMalik dhoond chuke hain! — Priya Malik (@PriyaSometimes) July 25, 2021

Vaise ghar par jab bhi pati se ladaai hoti hai tab bhi gold main hee jeetti hoon 😁 — Priya Malik (@PriyaSometimes) July 25, 2021

Netizens react

@KFC_India is in a hurry always. Starting from half baked chicken to tweets. — Aujwalya Jyotizit 🇮🇳 (@Aujwalya_) July 25, 2021

kfc should provide you free meal lifetime ✌😅 — Harpal Sinh (@Hs89Sinh) July 25, 2021

The power is your words and the one who has the wrestling power has one thing in common. Women. Thanks to both of you — Karishma Sain (@KarishmaSain) July 25, 2021

KFC twitter manager seems enjoying weekend 🥃 pic.twitter.com/ycxdZSOGL6 — मै भी किसान ! (@jack_exa) July 25, 2021

Priya Malik wins gold at World Cadet Wrestling Championships

Wrestler Priya Malik successfully clinched gold at the ongoing World Cadet Wrestling Championships hosted in Hungary on Sunday. Priya Malik won the women's 73 kg weight category gold medal by getting the better of Belarus Wrestler Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the final. With this, she became the first ever athlete to win a gold medal for India at the World Cadet Wrestling Championships on Sunday.

Like KFC, several celebrities had also goofed up on her gold win assuming it to have come from the Tokyo Olympics 2020. After the news of her went viral on social media, celebrities assumed that the win had been registered in the Olympics. The news comes just a day after Champion Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinched a silver medal in the Women's 49 kg Category in the Tokyo Olympics.