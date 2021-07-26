Last Updated:

KFC India Congratulates Wrestler Priya Malik, Tags Actor By Mistake; Latter Responds

After realizing their mistake, KFC India pulled down the tweet but not before netizens noticed it and roasted the fast-food giant for the blunder.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Priya Mailk

Image: PriyaSometimes/Instagram, Oommen_Chandy/Twitter


In a hilarious goof-up, the fast-food giant KFC India accidentally tagged Actor Priya Malik while it intended to congratulate Wrestler Priya Malik for the win at the World Cadet Wrestling Championships. Haryana Wrestler Priya Malik clinched a gold at the World Cadet Wrestling Championships on Sunday, becoming the first Indian athlete to win in the event. Lauding her for the victory, KFC's Twitter handle in a now-deleted tweet said, "Gold at Hungary making us hungry for celebrations," accidentally tagging Actor Priya Malik's handle. 

The actor had a hilarious response to the gaffe. Malik said that she only 'wore' gold and was 'always' hungry. After realizing their mistake KFC India pulled down the tweet but not before netizens noticed it and roasted the fast-food giant for the blunder.

Netizens react

Priya Malik wins gold at World Cadet Wrestling Championships

Wrestler Priya Malik successfully clinched gold at the ongoing World Cadet Wrestling Championships hosted in Hungary on Sunday. Priya Malik won the women's 73 kg weight category gold medal by getting the better of Belarus Wrestler Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the final. With this, she became the first ever athlete to win a gold medal for India at the World Cadet Wrestling Championships on Sunday.

READ | KFC Console Detail: Check out the KFC Console release date, price, specs and more

Like KFC, several celebrities had also goofed up on her gold win assuming it to have come from the Tokyo Olympics 2020. After the news of her went viral on social media, celebrities assumed that the win had been registered in the Olympics. The news comes just a day after Champion Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinched a silver medal in the Women's 49 kg Category in the Tokyo Olympics.

READ | KFC Spain shares a hilarious Godzilla vs Kong meme, netizens say 'this is gold'

READ | Genshin Impact KFC collaboration leaked: Check out what Zeniet posted on their Twitter
READ | Vegan protestor pours fake blood in KFC; protests against 'holocaust' of animals | WATCH
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND