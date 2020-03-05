Khabib Nurmagomedov Admits To Cheating In Wrestling Contest; Watch Video

The undefeated lightweight champion of UFC Khabib Nurmagomedov is considered to be one of the best grapplers to have ever graced the sport of MMA. The 31-year-old Dagestani has dominated all of his opponents and currently boasts an undefeated MMA record of 28 wins with no losses. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov had admitted to cheating in one of his friendly wrestling matches and the video of the fight has been making rounds on the internet for some time now. Here’s what Khabib Nurmagomedov said about his recent friendly wrestling contest with Chase Saldate of Gilroy high school.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov admits to cheating in a wrestling contest

Chase Saldate of Gilroy High School is a wrestler who competes in the 152 lbs division and is trained by former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Intermatwrestle.com has billed Saldate as the number one ranked wrestler in the United States. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s grappling skills were too much for Saldates.

Daniel Cormier, the head coach of Saldate offered Khabib Nurmagomedov to step up against his student at the American Kickboxing Academy and Khabib immediately accepted the challenge. However, it was a completely one-sided affair, as Khabib Nurmagomedov dominated Chase Saldate throughout the fight. Khabib successfully pinned Saldate twice but once the fight was over, the Dagestani revealed how he cheated in the contest. During the second successful pinning, Khabibb locked his hands which is not allowed in wrestling.

“First time wrestling style pin. The second was a little bit cheating” Khabib told Daniel Cormier.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his lightweight title against Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249. The much-awaited lightweight contest is slated to go down on April 19, 2020, at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn. Though the ‘mega’ matchup has been cancelled a number of times, UFC fans are thrilled to see the lightweight gladiators go against each other.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)