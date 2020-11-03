Khabib Nurmagomedov Criticises Emmanuel Macron: ‘May Almighty Disfigure His Face’

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is a practising Muslim who hails from a small village in the Republic of Dagestan. The Eagle announced his retirement a few weeks ago after defeating Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254, taking his undefeated record to 29-0. However, he recently made headlines for his recent post where he can be seen criticising French President Emmanuel Macron for his remarks on Islam, calling for “the Almighty to disfigure the face of this creature”.

Also Read l Macron on Islam: Macron portrayed as devil on billboard in Tehran

Not just Khabib Nurmagomedov, but many Muslims all over the world have slammed Emmanuel Macron for his comments and some Muslims nations have also boycotted French goods in recent weeks. Emmanuel Macron became a “monster” in the eyes of many after he endorsed a controversial sketch of the Islamic Prophet at the funeral of Samuel Patty, a French teacher who was killed by a Muslim teenager for showing the same sketch to his students. Things took a turn for the worse when Macron said “Islam is in crisis” in his recent statement about the protests.

Also Read l Macron on Islam: Tens of thousands rally against Macron in Dhaka

Terrorism in France: Khabib Nurmagomedov criticises Emmanuel Macron

Taking to Instagram, Khabib Nurmagomedov attacked Macron with a picture featuring a boot print over the face of the French President. In the caption, Khabib Nurmagomedov criticised Emmanuel Macron for “insulting the belief” of billions of Muslims before asking "the almighty to humiliate him" and his followers for their actions in this and next life.

Also Read l Terrorism in France: Macron calls for unity, says the country will not give in to terror

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov return from retirement?

After his fight with Justin Gaethje, Khabib Nurmagomedov broke down in tears, remembering his father and head coach Abdulmanap, who passed away in June 2020 due to complications arising from COVID-19. He then announced his retirement, claiming that he made a promise to his mother that it would be his last fight as his mother didn’t want him to fight without his father by his side.

Though The Eagle claimed that he’ll stick by that statement, UFC president Dana White believes the lightweight king could return for one last bout.

“I am not saying that he is going to 100 per cent come out for 30-0, but I get the feeling that he will,” Dana White told ESPN.

Also Read l Macron ups number of soldiers to 7,000 after attack

Image Source: Khabib Nurmagomedov Instagram, AP