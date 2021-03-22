Khabib Nurmagomedov Never Contemplated UFC Return, Says He Has Nothing To Prove

Khabib Nurmagomedov claims that the thought of a UFC return didn’t even cross his mind after he announced his retirement in October 2020 in Abu Dhabi. The lightweight champion shocked the MMA world following his third title defence over Justin Gaethje as he placed his gloves in the middle of the octagon, bidding farewell to the promotion and remembering his later father and head coach, Abdulmanap, who passed away in July due to complications stemming from COVID-19.

At the post-fight interview, The Eagle told Jon Anik that he made a promise to his mother that the Gaethje fight would be his last as his mother didn’t want him to continue without his father by his side. Still, UFC President Dana White was adamant on bringing Nurmagomedov back for one last run as he met the fighter on numerous occasions regarding the same. However, Nurmagomedov stood firm on his decision, leading White to throw in the towel and accept the fact that one of the greatest lightweights of all time has parted ways with his company.

UFC Fight Night: Khabib retirement

During the UFC Vegas 22 post-fight show, Khabib Nurmagomedov said, “No [I never contemplated coming back], but Dana called this official. But I retired like five, six months ago. It’s very funny”. Khabib revealed that he made it clear to Dana that he’s retired and thanked him for everything he has done for him. Khabib Nurmagomedov then praised other officials like former UFC co-owner Lorenzo Fertitta, former UFC matchmaker Joe Silva, Sean Shelby and others for helping the fighters and giving them a good pay-check to live a great life.

Khabib retirement: Promise to mother

Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed that he knows not everyone is going to understand his decision to retire. He said he respects his mother and doesn’t want to break the promise he made to her as she has done so much for him. However, The Eagle believes that people are still going to support him in his future endeavours.

Beyond the vow he made to his mother, Nurmagomedov doesn’t really see what else he could accomplish in the sport has he has already cemented himself as one of the greatest fighters in history. Not only did he retire with an undefeated 29-0 record, but he also mauled every one of his opponent, including former UFC double champion Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Gaethje and many others. He has also ruled the UFC pound-for-pound rankings for months.

“Right now, I feel I don’t have nothing to prove, to show people who I am. I do everything in this sport. I feel I don’t need to do nothing. Two days ago, when I talk with Dana, I tell him everything that I feel and he said he’s going to support me anyways. I’m very happy about this,” he concluded.

Image Source: AP