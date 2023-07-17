Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicts The Whopping Sum Francis Ngannou Will Get In Tyson Fury Fight

The world of combat sports is gearing up for perhaps the biggest heavyweight boxing fight of all time. Francis Ngannou, who was the premier knockout artist in the UFC, will now head into the Boxing arena to fight one of the sport's biggest names, Tyson Fury. The match-up will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and October 28, 2023 is the date that is locked in when the behemoths will collide. As both fighters are well-known in the entire space of the fight world, thus, some of the foremost names in the realm have eyes on the contest. Among the many, former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is also in the mix.

Khabib Numragomedov hints at the whopping payday of Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury is going to be the money fight that The Predator was seeking for so long. The former UFC Heavyweight champion exited the biggest MMA promotion in the world in search of a payday that he deemed was deserved of and following a period of uncertainty, he got what he yearned. According to reports, Ngannou will earn more money with the upcoming Boxing encounter with Tyson Fury than he made in his entire UFC career.

BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou agree to fight each other on October 28 in Saudi Arabia!



Who do y’all got? pic.twitter.com/0NOfFn36JT — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) July 11, 2023

In support of that, Khabib Numragomedov has come up with a hypothetical figure that Ngannou may receive for getting into the squared circle with Tyson Fury. Speaking to BoxingScene, The Eagle hinted that Ngannou will receive a paycheck in millions and quite realistically could get the biggest payday of his career. Here's what he said:

“If he can go to boxing, he’s going to make 50-60 million dollars, he has to. Why not? Because I know that Francis has come from a poor life. If someone pays you more money, go and take it, if your goal is money."

Khabib warns Ngannou of Tyson Fury challenge

Ngannou is certainly the winner when it comes to receiving a hefty sum. But Nurmagomedov added that when the subject changes to the in-ring encounter, he may have to pull up his sox because Tyson Fury is on a different trajectory in boxing.

"Tyson Fury, this guy is the best right now. I think Tyson Fury is on a different level in boxing. If they fight in MMA, of course, Francis Ngannou has a chance… If they fight in the UFC, Tyson Fury has not much of a chance. In boxing, I don’t see anyone that can touch his face. Maybe Usyk. Usyk is going to be his toughest challenge for Tyson Fury.”