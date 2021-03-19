Khabib Nurmagomedov Retired, Michael Chandler Vs Charles Oliveira Set For LW Title: White

The UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is officially retired and won’t be returning to the leading MMA promotion anytime soon. The Eagle first announced his retirement from MMA in October, after defending his title against Justin Gaethje at the main event of UFC 254. While placing his gloves in the middle of the octagon, Nurmagomedov revealed that he made a promise to his mother that the Gaethje fight would be his last as his mother didn’t want him to continue without his father by his side. Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap, who was also his head coach and inspiration, passed away in July due to complications stemming from COVID-19.

Khabib retirement: Dana White gives up

However, UFC president Dana White believed that Khabib Nurmagomedov made the announcement in the heat of the moment and was adamant about bringing the Eagle back to the octagon. Despite his best efforts, White was unable to sway Nurmagomedov to come back for another fight. So, now White has finally given up on the chase and accepted that the greatest lightweight in UFC history has indeed closed the doors on his career.

Khabib retirement: White thanks the Eagle

Earlier, the UFC supremo took to Twitter and thanked Khabib Nurmagomedov for ‘everything’, while sharing a selfie of him with the champion on social media. “29-0 it is. He is 100% officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work Khabib, thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend,” White wrote. Nurmagomedov also took to his Instagram story and acknowledged the news by thanking White and the UFC.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA with a perfect 29-0 record including a 13-0 resume in the UFC. His last four bouts have been title fights, including three straight title defences against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, respectively. During his entire career, The Eagle has lost only two rounds on the judges’ scorecard, ultimately dominating every opponent he faced.

UFC 262 main event: Michael Chandler vs Charles Oliveira announced

With the champion now retired, the UFC has scheduled a bout for the soon to be vacant lightweight title at UFC 262. Newcomer Michael Chandler is set to face Brazilian Charles Oliveira on May 15, according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto – which was later confirmed by UFC. Both the fighters are in the top five of the lightweight rankings and shocked the world with their last wins.

While Michael Chandler defeated Dan Hooker in his UFC debut via a phenomenal KO, Charles Oliveira enters his first title fight on the most successful run of his UFC career. The Brazilian is currently on an eight-fight win streak, which includes victories over Jim Miller, Kevin Lee and, most recently, Tony Ferguson.

Image Source: UFC/ Instagram, AP