Khabib Nurmagomedov Says “Pray For Palestine”, Shares Video Of Al-Aqsa Mosque Clashes

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently took to social media and showed his support for Palestine by sharing a video of the recent clashes between the Palestinians and the Israeli defence forces in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, which is also the third holiest site in Islam. According to reports, more than 300 people were injured after the defence forces raided the mosque on two separate occasions last week, prompting concerns that Palestinians could be forcibly be evicted from their homes.

Palestine news: further bloodshed in and around Jerusalem’s Old City

The incidents have ramped up fears that the ongoing conflict could lead to further bloodshed in the state as Israeli forces were recently recorded using tear gas and stun grenades at the Palestinians in one of the raids at Al-Aqsa Mosque. According to RT.com, seven people are currently in critical condition, while nine members of the Israeli defence forces received some major injuries. Al Jazeera recently claimed that the Al-Aqsa Nosque clashes led to various airstrikes, which has killed almost 20 people - by the time of writing this article.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement: Nurmagomedov says #prayforpalestine

Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC’s first-ever Muslim champion and one of the most prominent Muslim athletes in the world, shared a video on his Instagram page which gave the world a glimpse of the violence that took place inside the mosque in Jerusalem. The Eagle shared the clip alongside a verse from Quran. "And they did not take vengeance on them for aught except that they believed in Allah, the Mighty, the Praised," (translated by RT.com).

Palestine news/ UFC news: Khamzat Chimaev also shows support to Palestine

Later, current UFC welterweight fighter Khamzat Chimaev, who’s also a devout Muslim, took to Instagram and showed his support to Palestine by sharing an image of the Palestinian flag. Khamzat Chimaev is currently undefeated in his career and became a fan favourite by defeating three major opponents in his first 66 days with the UFC in 2020. Chimaev is now training for his return bout as he announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year after testing positive for COVID-19 on more than one occasion.

UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, retired from the sport in October 2020 with a perfect record of 29-0. However, the undefeated Russian star remains a hugely influential figure within the sport as he has been training his teammates Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov and others for their bouts.

Image Source: AP