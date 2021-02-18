Khabib Nurmagomedov Shares Hilarious Kylian Mbappe Meme About His Return, Tags Dana White

Since Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement, UFC president Dana White has done everything he can to bring the Eagle back to the octagon for one last run. While nothing has worked so far, fans have turned this entire situation into a meme, with many trolling Dana White for his tireless efforts. Recently, the lightweight champ himself joined the troll army as he tagged Dana White in a viral Kylian Mbappe meme, he posted on his Instagram story.

The meme, which was originally posted by RT Sport News on Instagram, compares Dana White to Gerard Pique and Khabib Nurmagomedov to Kylian Mbappe, with a caption that reads, “Accurate?”. The viral meme captures the moment form the football match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, which PSG won 4-1 thanks to a hat-trick from Mbappe. During the match, the Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique attempted to stop Mbappe by grabbing his jersey. Though he failed, the moment was turned into a meme by many fans.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and the UFC situation

As per many, the meme fits extremely well with the current situation between Khabib Nurmagomedov and the UFC as just like Pique, White has been chasing The Eagle for the past few months. After Khabib announced his retirement following his win over Justin Gaethje at the main event of UFC 254, he has shown very limited interest in coming back.

In January, Dana White met Khabib Nurmagomedov to discuss the Eagle's future, with fans waiting for a definitive answer from White about Khabib’s retirement. However, the UFC supremo punted on the decision, telling fans that the reigning champion would wait till UFC 257 to see anything extraordinary, which can force him to come back. However, with Conor McGregor getting battered by Dustin Poirier at the main event, Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t see any reason to make a U-turn, telling White after the event that he’s “levels above” the other lightweights.

Dana White will meet Khabib Nurmagomedov later this month

A few days ago, while talking to Complex, White confirmed that Nurmagomedov is still the UFC lightweight champion and they will have another meeting in the coming weeks. The Eagle later confirmed the news, while talking to Russian reports, adding that the meeting can happen in Las Vegas. “We've not (moved on from Khabib). Khabib is the champion. Khabib's coming to Vegas. He and I are going to go to dinner and talk and see what's next,” Dana White told Complex.

