Khabib Nurmagomedov Takes Sly Dig At Conor McGregor, 'Mystic Mac' Makes It Personal

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor are two of the best modern-day mixed martial artists to have step inside the octagon. The two had locked horns with each other in October 2018 where the Russian had got the better of McGregor via submission.

Three years since their first and only fight, the two fighters have frequently been trading jibes on social media and lately, things seem to have reached boiling point after the UFC icons had a verbal spat on the public platform.

Khabib Nurmagomedov takes a sly dig at Conor McGregor, latter reacts

On Wednesday, Khabib took a subtle jibe at Conor McGregor on his Instagram story. The retired UFC fighter posted an image of a dejected McGregor and asked where is his medal from Bastrykin and then added that 'The Eagle' was also beaten by Dagestanis in a crowd.

(The Instagram story has been translated from Russian to English by CombaTalk).

Here's the original Insta story posted by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor Twitter

When this came to Conor McGregor's notice, he did not shy away from giving it back to his fierce rival. The Irishman posted a tweet of an incident to give a befitting reply to Khabib. The tweet has been deleted by the fighter but a screenshot of the same has been taken.

Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) President Alexander Bastrykin had recently awarded the 'Valor and Courage' medal to Roman Kovalev who was thrashed by three Dagestans in the Moscow metro when he had come to a girl's defence.

The image posted by the Irish fighter was of the incident where he had attacked the bus the 'Eagle' was traveling in along with a few other UFC fighters.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor: The 2018 Bus Attack

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s feud took a darker turn when the Notorious One flew in from Dublin to New York in April 2018 to confront Khabib and team, who were earlier filmed having a huge back-and-forth with McGregor’s teammate Artem Lobov. According to reports, Nurmagomedov allegedly slapped Lobov, who went on to call McGregor about the tussle, which enraged the Irishman. McGregor, accompanied by his friends, then attacked the bus Nurmagomedov was sitting in after the UFC 223 press conference.

The Notorious One even threw a dolly at the bus which shattered a window before fleeing the scene. While McGregor later surrendered and received various fines for his actions, many fighters who were sitting on the bus with Nurmagomedov were injured. Because of this, UFC was forced to cancel six bouts from the UFC 223 card.