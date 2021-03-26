Khabib Nurmagomedov To Join WWE? Drew McIntyre Makes Bold Prediction

Since Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement was made official by UFC president Dana White a couple of days ago, there have been many speculations about what the undefeated Russian will do next. And recently, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre added to those speculations, claiming that the Eagle would be a “huge” addition to WWE. Calling him “talented,” McIntyre said that fans from all over the world would tune in to see Nurmagomedov go up against a top WWE star.

However, unlike many WWE stars, Khabib Nurmagomedov is not known for his trash-talking and purely believes in “mauling people”. But Drew McIntyre also has a solution for that as he said that the WWE officials could team up Khabib with Paul Heyman, who is known for his mic work. Heyman was earlier the voice of former WWE champion Brock Lesnar and is currently managing Universal champion Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown.

"[Khabib's] so talented that I reckon he could make some noise, and if he can't make the noise himself, we’ve got Paul Heyman. We’ve got a few talented people who can carry the load when it comes to talking," McIntyre told TMZ Sports. READ | Drew McIntyre tests positive for COVID-19, gives HUGE Royal Rumble appearance update

Khabib Nurmagomedov WWE: Fighters who worked in UFC and WWE

If Khabib Nurmagomedov indeed joins WWE, he wouldn't be the first fighter to crossover between the two sports. Brock Lesnar, who made his WWE debut in 2002, joined UFC in 2007 and fought many MMA veterans like Frank Mir (twice), Heath Herring, Randy Couture, Cain Velasquez and others, even winning the heavyweight title twice. CM Punk also had a small UFC run but ended up announcing his retirement after losing his first two bouts. Former UFC women’s champion Ronda Rousey also enjoyed a brief WWE run and even won multiple titles, including the WWE Women’s championship.

Khabib Nurmagomedov next fight: Will Khabib join WWE?

Although The Eagle has shut the door on a UFC comeback, the chances of him venturing into pro wrestling remain slim to none. Khabib Nurmagomedov may make a short appearance at WrestleMania in the near future, but he’s not interested in leaving MMA anytime soon. According to reports, Khabib Nurmagomedov plans on becoming a coach and will corner his teammates to various events. Earlier, he accompanied his protégé Islam Makhachev to the octagon, who went on to defeat Drew Dober at the UFC 259 main card.

