Khabib Nurmagomedov Weighs In On Francis Ngannou Quitting UFC To Fight Tyson Fury

Former UFC middleweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has expressed his thoughts on the speculations about Francis Ngannou leaving the UFC to fight WBC and The Ring magazine boxing champion, Tyson Fury. The MMA fighter-turned-promoter has been vocal about being a fan of boxing and during a recent conversation with Sky Sports, the Eagle FC boss said that Ngannou stands a chance against Fury only if they fight inside the octagon. Francis Ngannou became the undisputed heavyweight champion after defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January, which was the last fight of his contract with the promotion.

Ngannou has been linked with a career outside MMA, citing the big chunks of money made by boxers through pay-per-views. Meanwhile, as per talkSPORT, sharing his views on the topic with Sky Sports, Nurmagomedov said, “[Fury] is the best right now. I don’t know. I think Fury is on a different level, in boxing. If they fight in the MMA of course, Ngannou has a chance now – we can see from his last fight. If they fight in the UFC yeah, Fury doesn’t have too many chances.”

'If someone pays you more money, then go and take,' says Khabib

Khabib further added that he thinks Ngannou should stay with UFC but he can switch to boxing if he wants to make USD 50 million or USD 60 million for fights. “I know Ngannou comes from a very, very poor life in Africa. He was with no money, no home, nothing. So, if someone pays you more money, then go and take,” the 32-year-old explained. However, Khabib also said that if Ngannou wants to make history by becoming the greatest heavyweight of all time, he has to stay in UFC.

Tyson Fury to defend his heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte

While Ngannou sorts out his contract with UFC after undergoing his knee surgery, the WBC champion will defend his title in the undisputed title match against Dillian Whyte in the coming months. At the same time, as mentioned by Khabib, Oleksandr Usyk is the only man who stands a chance against Fury. Usyk is the reigning unified WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion, who will be next seen in his re-match against Anthony Joshua.

(Image: AP/Instagram-@ufc)