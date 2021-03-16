Khabib Nurmagomedov's Football Knowledge Video Stuns Fans: Watch

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been a big football fan and often seen expressed his love for the game. The Russian MMA fighter is an avid fan and is often seen posting videos of himself playing football on his personal social media channels. The Dagestani-born superstar also attended the first leg of the Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Barcelona match where the UFC lightweight champion got hattrick hero Kylian Mbappe's signed jersey after the match.

Khabib, who retired from MMA in October 2020 has been one of the legends of the Mixed Martial Arts World. He hung up his boots on a high after registering his 29th straight victory, which against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Earlier in January, the lightweight champion also went as far as sharing a message across to football clubs hinting at being open to having a career in football once he is done with the UFC matches. The 32-year-old shared across a post meant to act like a joke where he goes on to mention that he is now ready to 'accept' offers from football clubs calling himself a 'free agent'.

Khabib Nurmagomedov football knowledge stuns viewers

Recently, a Khabib Nurmagomedov video went viral where the Russian is seeing sharing his knowledge of the game with his coach. Nurmagomedov's coach Javier Mendes uploaded a video that has caught the eye of football fans all across the world as the fighter is seen giving a soccer lesson to his teammate Manel Kape.

In a casual conversation, Manel Kape went on to say that he knows everything about soccer to which the UFC flyweight fighter cross-questioned his teammate and asked him to name the 2005 Champions League trophy-winning team. While Manel Kape hesitated with his answer and went ahead to answer with FC Porto, The Eagle set on a mission and went on to name every Champions League trophy winner from 2005 until 2020. He then proceeded to name every team that won the trophy while mentioning the year in which they lifted the most glorious European club football title with great ease and comfort.

After sharing his knowledge on every Champions League winner, Khabib questioned his coach Javier Mendes who was filming the video about his teammate's credentials and asked his coach what does he know about soccer. Manel Kape went ahead and responded by saying that Khabib Nurmagomedov only knows results while he knows how to play.

Upon hearing Manel's response, Khabib questioned him again and asked his teammate to name the Ballon d'Or Winner in 2001. Once again hesitating to answer and taking his time to recollect the correct guess, Manel Kape faltered to answer. Khabib Nurmagomedov continued to pressure Manel by adding different layers to the questions and asking about additional years like 1999, 2003, 1995, 2007, etc. to which Manel responded with the 2003 winner as Ronaldinho Gaucho. Khabib not only went on to correct his teammate but also named every single Ballon d'Or winner since 1995 starting with George Weah and then naming all the winners before the Ronaldo & Messi dominance on the award.

Khabib Nurmagomedov football knowledge clearly shows the fighter's interest in the game which also led to him getting a contract from a third-tier Russian football team named FC Kamaz. With no UFC news or any updates on Khabib Nurmagomedov's next fight, it will be interesting to see what the Russian does as his next adventure