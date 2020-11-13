Khabib PLEADED With Conor McGregor For Title Shot In 2016, Text Message Surfaces Online

Will Khabib return for one last fight in the UFC? Will he make 30-0 in his MMA career? There seems to a lot of talk about Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement, even nearly three weeks after he announced he is leaving the sport.

At UFC 254, after his victory over Justin Gaethje, the 32-year-old took the entire MMA community by surprise when he announced his decision to retire from the sport with a 29-0 record (13-0 in UFC). Khabib said he did not want to continue without his late father, and that he made a promise to his mother that his fight against Justin would be last.

Khabib and McGregor text messages

Among all speculation online, a tweet posted by the Dagestani fighter in 2016 is making the rounds on the internet, where Khabib can be seen demanding a title shot to then-champion Conor McGregor. Four years ago, Khabib was making the headways in UFC with his impressive MMA record. The 2016 tweet, which suddenly surfaced online in 2020, had a screenshot of a text message Khabib sent to McGregor.

Khabib shared the screenshot with his followers on November 23, 2016, just 10 days after his submission victory over Michael Johson at UFC 205. Conor McGregor headlined the PPV, where he beat Eddie Alvarez via TKO to win the lightweight title. With his win, McGregor became the first fighter in UFC to hold titles in two divisions simultaneously - he entered the bout as the featherweight champion.

Both victorious on the same night, Khabib, then 24-0, set his sights on the title and challenged The Notorious for a title opportunity. As he wrote in his tweet, the Russian chose the old school way of challenging McGregor to a fight, sending a private text message. "Conor you the Champion now you need to fight with me," he wrote, in the text message sent to McGregor. "If you run every time you look in the mirror you not going to respect yourself, your kids not going to respect you, your friends, your family won't respect you."

The Russian claimed he was the best, and asked the Irishman not to "chicken out" of a potential bout. "Die like Irish warrior don't run like chicken. Irish people have history and fight for long time you need to represent your people with honour," he added.

I am old school and try to do this man to man but the he don't want anything to do with a real man. Time to move on @danawhite @seanshelby pic.twitter.com/ilAL4yM6O7 — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) November 23, 2016

Despite Khabib's best efforts, McGregor vs Khabib failed to materialise as the latter chose the lucrative path of making his boxing debut to face Floyd Mayweather, instead. McGregor lost to Mayweather and was eventually stripped of both titles due to inactivity. McGregor's loss was Khabib's gain; he beat Al Iaquinta in 2018 to win the vacant lightweight title.

Khabib's first title defence was against McGregor. The champ scored a Round 4 submission victory over the Irishman. Khabib successfully defended his title another two times, beating Dustin Poirier (2019) and Justin Gaethje (2020), both via submission.

(Image Credits: UFC)