Khamzat Chimaev Escapes Unscathed After Crashing Mercedes Gifted To Him By Ramzan Kadyrov

UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev allegedly crashed the luxurious Mercedes that he received from Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov as a gift. While the Lone Wolf and his team didn’t confirm the news, a Chechen news account, named “chp.grozniy.95” posted the video of the car, which looked early similar to the one that Chimaev posed with on Instagram a couple of days ago. The black Mercedes got completely wrecked after reportedly colliding with a barrier.

Khamzat Chimaev accident: Khamzat Chimaev injury

The Sun claims that Chimaev was driving the car, with the Chechen portal confirming that the UFC star was unharmed from the accident. “Khamzat Chimaev had an accident yesterday. Khamzat himself was not injured,” read the caption of the video.

Khamzat Chimaev accident: Khamzat Chimaev Mercedes

Khamzat Chimaev received the car from Ramzan Kadyrov during his recent meeting with the controversial dictator in January 2021. Kadyrov made a similar gesture to ex-UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who received a Mercedes after beating Conor McGregor in 2018. Apart from that, fighters like Said Nurmagomedov, Maxim Grishin and former UFC flyweight Magomedo Bibulatov and also received some expensive gifts from Kadyrov, who’s a huge combat sports fan.

Khamzat Chimaev injury: Chimaev’s battle with COVID-19

The car accident was the latest incident in a difficult year for the UFC standout. Throughout the year, the 26-year-old was hospitalised on numerous occasions after contracting COVID-19 in late 2020. During one such stint, Chimaev’s health deteriorated drastically, with the Lone Wolf even telling his manager that he believed he was going to die on the hospital bed. Because of this, Chimaev fight with top contender Leon Edwards postponed three times before being cancelled. Faced with such a demoralising situation, Chimaev succumbed to his emotions and announced his retirement.

Chimaev’s return to UFC

However, a few weeks later, after possibly having chats with Dana White and even Ramzan Kadyrov, Chimaev posted a picture on Instagram, claiming that he’s ready to “smash” his opponents again. While his next opponent is yet to be revealed, it has been rumoured that the Lone Wolf could go up against MMA veteran Nick Diaz, who will be making his return soon after almost six years of absence. A win over Diaz would defiantly make Chimaev a top contender, taking his undefeated record to 10-0. His last fight was against Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Fight Night 178 last September, which he won via a sensational KO in the first round.

Image Source: Khamzat Chimaev/ Instagram