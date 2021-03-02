Khamzat Chimaev Net Worth, Salary, UFC Career, Retirement And Other Major Details

With three straight wins in the UFC, Khamzat Chimaev was one of the biggest breakout stars for the promotion. However, due to his recent struggles with COVID-19, the Lone Wolf has announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 26. Chimaev was booked to fight Leon Edwards on three different occasions, but all the bouts were cancelled due to the deadly virus.

Their first bout was cancelled after Edwards tested positive for COVID-19, but the other two times, Khamzat Chimaev was forced to withdraw for the same reason. While announcing his retirement on Instagram, Khamzat Chimaev thanked his fans, his teammates as well as the UFC, where got the recognition he deserved and made millions in just a year.

“I think I'm done, yes, I know that I didn't take the belt, but this is not the most important victory in this life. It may upset you, but my heart and body tell me everything,” he wrote.

Also Read l Khamzat Chimaev retires: UFC star announces MMA retirement after COVID-19 struggles

Khamzat Chimaev career earnings: Khamzat Chimaev retires

Khamzat Chimaev made his UFC debut at UFC on ESPN 13 in July 2020, where he fought John Phillips in a middleweight bout. He won the war via submission in the second round, earning a Performance of the Night bonus in the process. Just 10 days later at UFC on ESPN 14, Chimaev went on to batter newcomer Rhys McKee in the first round, winning yet another Performance of the Night bonus.

With the win over McKee, The Lone Wolf set the record for the fastest consecutive wins in modern UFC history (10 days). Two months later in September at UFC Fight Night 178, Khamzat Chimaev once again delivered a clinic as he stopped Gerald Meerschaert in just 17 seconds with a devastating KO. While the bout with Edwards never happened, Chimaev would have entered the top 5 had he defeated a top contender in his next outing. However, with his recent announcement, it appears that he won’t get a chance to do so as he ends his MMA career with a record of 9-0.

From Khamzat Chimaev’s Instagram (and translated through Instagram) pic.twitter.com/EiJYKroClj — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 2, 2021

Also Read l Khamzat Chimaev salary: Chimaev thought he was going to 'DIE' as he battled COVID-19

Khamzat Chimaev salary: Khamzat Chimaev net worth

According to thesportsdaily, Khamzat Chimaev's UFC career earning is a whopping $294,500, which includes the $143,500 he received for the Gerald Meerschaert clash. In 2021, Chimaev was not as active as he was battling COVID-19 most of the time, but he reportedly made around $100,000 from various endorsements and interviews.

Khamzat Chimaev net worth 2020: $294,500

Khamzat Chimaev net worth 2021: $100,000

Also Read l Khamzat Chimaev out of UFC Vegas 21 bout against Leon Edwards due to COVID-19: Dana White

Khamzat Chimaev career earnings: Here's how much Chimaev earned from every UFC fight

PPV Card Opponents Guaranteed Money (show-up money) Winning Bonus Promotional Bonus Performance Bonus UFC on ESPN 13 John Phillips $10,000 $10,000 $3,500 $50,000 UFC on ESPN 14 Rhys McKee $12,000 $12,000 $3,500 $50,000 UFC Fight Night 178 Gerald Meerschaert $45,000 $45,000 $3,500 $50,000

(via: thesportsdaily)

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read l Khamzat Chimaev UFC career: Dana impressed with Chimaev, calls him “next big thing in UFC”

Image Source: Khamzat Chimaev/ Instagram