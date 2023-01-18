Khel Mahakumbh: Young Players In Rural Areas Have Got Opportunities, Says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh', an initiative for the youth to showcase their sporting talent, has provided opportunities to young players in the rural areas.

Adityanath also said that his government is providing necessary sports infrastructure for young talents by constructing playgrounds in the 58,000 gram panchayats.

The chief minister made the remarks while addressing a gathering after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the second phase of 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23' via video conferencing.

"In the last eight years, India has shown its might in every sphere of life. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country has acquired the capability to lead the world and getting the presidency of G-20 is part of that series," the CM said.

"The 'Khelo India' campaign was launched in the entire nation eight years ago and it has since spread to every village through the 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh'. This provided the rural youth with a platform for sports in 2021 and an opportunity to progress," he said.

The chief minister said playgrounds are being built in 58,000 gram panchayats of the state.

“Of the 58,000 panchayats, land has been acquired in 34,000 panchayats for playgrounds. In Basti, 30 playgrounds have been constructed in various villages," he said.

Besides, sports kits are being made available to the players through 'Yuvak Mangal Dal' and 'Mahila Mangal Dal' in every revenue village, and people are being made aware of various sports competitions, he said.

The chief minister said that work is being done by the state government to encourage the athletes who have won medals in the Olympics, the Asian Games, the Commonwealth Games, and other international competitions.

“An amount of Rs 6 crore is given to the athlete who gets a gold medal in the Olympics, Rs 3 crore to the silver medallist and Rs 1 crore to the player who bags a bronze medal,” he said. Additionally, the state government gives Rs 10 lakh to the athletes competing in the Olympics.

Similarly, for winning a gold, silver or bronze medal in the Asian Games, an amount of Rs 3 crore, Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore is given respectively, he said.

In the Commonwealth Games and other international competitions, a gold medallist is awarded Rs 1.5 crore while silver and bronze medallists get Rs 75 lakh and Rs 50 lakh respectively, Adityanath said.

The chief minister said that the government has accelerated efforts to construct a stadium in all the districts of the state and mini-stadiums at the block level.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)