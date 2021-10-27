Last Updated:

Khel Ratna Award: Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, Sunil Chhetri Among 11 Nominated

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has been picked as one of the nominees for the 2021 Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Neeraj Chopra, Khel Ratna, Ravi Dahiya, Khel Ratna award, Khel Ratna award 2021, Mithali Raj, Sunil Chhetri, Lovlina Borgohain, Khel Ratna nominations

Image: Instagram/@ravi_kumar_60/@neeraj____chopra


Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has been chosen as one of the nominees for the 2021 Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya, who won silver medal at this year's Olympic Games, has also been nominated for the award. According to news agency PTI, a total of 11 players from various disciplines have been selected as nominees for the prestigious sporting honour. 

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri, Indian women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj, Tokyo Olympics bronze medal-winning hockey goalkeeper P Sreejesh, Tokyo Olympics bronze medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain are amongst the 11 players nominated for the 2021 Khel Ratna Award. Five para-athletes have also been nominated for the award. Meanwhile, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been picked as one of the nominees for the Arjuna award. 
 

11 athletes nominated for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna

Neeraj Chopra (Javelin) 
Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling)
Sunil Chhetri (Football)
Mithali Raj (Cricket)
P Sreejesh (Hockey)
Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)
Pramod Bhagat (Para-badminton player)
Avani Lekhara (Para rifle shooter)
Sumit Antil (Para javelin thrower)
Krishna Nagar (Para-badminton)
Manish Narwal (Para pistol shooter)

Image: Instagram/@ravi_kumar_60/@neeraj____chopra

READ | Neeraj Chopra attempts to woo Shakti Mohan; Raghav Juyal has a hilarious response to it
READ | WATCH: Neeraj Chopra 'throws a javelin' underwater; celebrates like at Tokyo
READ | Neeraj Chopra's Olympic Gold medal-winning javelin could fetch Rs 1 crore in e-auction
READ | PM Modi's gifts' E-auction: Neeraj Chopra's Javelin, Sardar Patel sculpture get top bids
Tags: Neeraj Chopra, Khel Ratna, Ravi Dahiya
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com