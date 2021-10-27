Khel Ratna Award: Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, Sunil Chhetri Among 11 Nominated

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has been chosen as one of the nominees for the 2021 Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya, who won silver medal at this year's Olympic Games, has also been nominated for the award. According to news agency PTI, a total of 11 players from various disciplines have been selected as nominees for the prestigious sporting honour.

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri, Indian women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj, Tokyo Olympics bronze medal-winning hockey goalkeeper P Sreejesh, Tokyo Olympics bronze medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain are amongst the 11 players nominated for the 2021 Khel Ratna Award. Five para-athletes have also been nominated for the award. Meanwhile, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been picked as one of the nominees for the Arjuna award.



11 athletes nominated for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna

Neeraj Chopra (Javelin)

Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling)

Sunil Chhetri (Football)

Mithali Raj (Cricket)

P Sreejesh (Hockey)

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

Pramod Bhagat (Para-badminton player)

Avani Lekhara (Para rifle shooter)

Sumit Antil (Para javelin thrower)

Krishna Nagar (Para-badminton)

Manish Narwal (Para pistol shooter)

Image: Instagram/@ravi_kumar_60/@neeraj____chopra