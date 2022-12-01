Khel Ratna Awardee Sharath Kamal Hails Manika 'for Showing Pathway To All Youngsters'

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awardee Achanta Sharath Kamal has hailed star table tennis player Manika Batra for showing the pathway to all youngsters after winning a historic bronze medal at the Asian Cup tournament earlier this month. Batra became the first Indian female paddler to win a medal at the event after she defeated world number six and three-time Asian champion Hina Hayata by a scoreline of 4-2 (11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, 11-2) in the play-off match for third place.

'She broke all barriers': Sharath on Batra's historic win

Achanta Sharath Kamal was all praises for Manika Batra for winning the bronze medal at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup tournament earlier this month as he told ANI, "The way she played was good and beating a Chinese player and a Japanese player who are in the top-10, you know is a remarkable feat. It shows and breaks all barriers, and shows the pathway for all the youngsters that yes, we can also beat the best in the world. Hats off to what Manika has done in the recent Asian Cup."

Sharath Kamal expresses delight at winning Khel Ratna

Ahead of him receiving the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award on November 30 at the National Sports awards 2022 ceremony, Achanta Sharath Kamal had given an interview to ANI, where he explained his delight of being a recipient of the highest sporting honour in the country.

"It is a fantastic moment. Not just for me but for the whole Table Tennis fraternity because of the kind of performances that I have had over the last three-four years. I am slowly starting to peak now in my career and the way I played the 2022 Birmingham Games. I got these three medals. Three gold and one silver. I can't ask for more. 2022 has been fantastic and this is the best way to finish 2022 with the Khel Ratna award," explained Sharath Kamal.