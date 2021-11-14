Khel Ratna Awards 2021: Awardees 'honoured' After Being Conferred With Prestigious Prize

All the 12 athletes who have received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards 2021 have come forward and expressed their gratitude on social media. The athletes include the likes of javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Ravi Dahiya, Team India Football captain Sunil Chhetri, Indian Women's Team ODI & Test skipper Mithali Raj, men's hockey team goal-keeper PR Sreejesh, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, para-shuttlers Pramod Bhagat & Krishna Nagar, para rifle shooter Avani Lekhara, para pistol shooter Manish Narwal, para javelin thrower Sumit Antil and the captain of the bronze medal-winning men's hockey team at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Manpreet Singh.

National Sports Awards 2021

Taking to the micro-blogging site Tokyo Olympic Games gold medalist Neeraj Chopra mentioned that it was an 'honour' to be presented the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna by Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan with his grandfather in attendance. He concluded by congratulating his fellow award winners and the public for 'supporting' him.

An honour to be presented the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna by Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan with my Dadaji in attendance.



PR Sreejesh wrote that it was 'great privilege' for him to receive Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 from President Ram Nath Kovind.

It's a great privilege for me to receive Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 from our honourable president Sri Ram Nath Kovind sir



Great honour



Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who had clinched a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 also expressed her gratitude for winning this year's Khel Ratna Awards.

It was an honour to receive the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Thank you everyone for always supporting me.

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who had bagged a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 57 kg category said that he was 'Incredibly honoured' on being a recipient of the prestigious Khel Ratna Awards.

Incredibly honoured at having recieved the prestigious Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. The biggest reasons behind this moment have been my family, coaches, colleagues, friends and mentors who have helped me through thick and thin. Jai Hind

Here is the list of other athletes who have come forward and expressed gratitude on winning the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards 2021.

Truly honoured and grateful to receive the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

An honour to be presented the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna by Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan with my family in attendance. This will just motivate me to perform better and win more medals for India.

Its an honour to get Major dhyanchand khel ratna award from president of INDIA sh. Ramnath kovind ji in presence of my mother. Again saw the proud in her eyes. Thank you for the great support. Heartly congratulations to all fellow awardees



Sportspersons who brought accolades and pride to India particularly in Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics were conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award on Saturday, November 13 by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards 2021 winners' list

Neeraj Chopra (Javelin)

Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling)

Sunil Chhetri (Football)

Mithali Raj (Cricket)

P Sreejesh (Hockey)

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

Pramod Bhagat (Para-badminton player)

Avani Lekhara (Para rifle shooter)

Sumit Antil (Para javelin thrower)

Krishna Nagar (Para-badminton)

Manish Narwal (Para pistol shooter)

Manpreet Singh (Hockey)