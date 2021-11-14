Last Updated:

Khel Ratna Awards 2021: Awardees 'honoured' After Being Conferred With Prestigious Prize

All the recipients of this year's prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards have come forward and expressed their gratitude on social media

All the 12 athletes who have received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards 2021 have come forward and expressed their gratitude on social media. The athletes include the likes of javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Ravi Dahiya, Team India Football captain Sunil Chhetri, Indian Women's Team ODI & Test skipper Mithali Raj, men's hockey team goal-keeper PR Sreejesh,  boxer Lovlina Borgohain, para-shuttlers Pramod Bhagat & Krishna Nagar, para rifle shooter Avani Lekhara, para pistol shooter Manish Narwal, para javelin thrower Sumit Antil and the captain of the bronze medal-winning men's hockey team at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Manpreet Singh.

National Sports Awards 2021

Taking to the micro-blogging site Tokyo Olympic Games gold medalist Neeraj Chopra mentioned that it was an 'honour' to be presented the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna by Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan with his grandfather in attendance. He concluded by congratulating his fellow award winners and the public for 'supporting' him.

PR Sreejesh wrote that it was 'great privilege' for him to receive Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who had clinched a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 also expressed her gratitude for winning this year's Khel Ratna Awards.

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who had bagged a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 57 kg category said that he was 'Incredibly honoured' on being a recipient of the prestigious Khel Ratna Awards.

Here is the list of other athletes who have come forward and expressed gratitude on winning the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards 2021.


Sportspersons who brought accolades and pride to India particularly in Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics were conferred with the  Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award on Saturday, November 13 by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. 

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards 2021 winners' list 

Neeraj Chopra (Javelin) 

Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling)

Sunil Chhetri (Football)

Mithali Raj (Cricket)

P Sreejesh (Hockey)

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

Pramod Bhagat (Para-badminton player)

Avani Lekhara (Para rifle shooter)

Sumit Antil (Para javelin thrower)

Krishna Nagar (Para-badminton)

Manish Narwal (Para pistol shooter)

Manpreet Singh (Hockey)

