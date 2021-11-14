Khel Ratna Awards 2021: Para-athlete Avani Lekhara 'grateful' For Prestigious Honour

Indian gold medalist Avani Lekhara on Saturday, November 13, expressed her heartfelt gratitude after receiving the prestigious Khel Ratna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind at National Sports Awards 2021. Taking to Twitter, the 19-year-old shooter expressed pride in representing India at the international level and further felt grateful for being acknowledged.

She wrote, "Representing India has truly been an honour. Recognition through national awards highlights the importance of sports in our society. Grateful to see my performances acknowledged & I look forward to representing India and giving my all in bringing home more laurels."

Representing 🇮🇳 has truly been an honour. Recognition through national awards highlights the importance of sports in our society. Grateful to see my performances acknowledged & I look forward to representing the 🇮🇳 and giving my all in bringing home more laurels!@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/MI77HhO6Li — Avani Lekhara अवनी लेखरा (@AvaniLekhara) November 14, 2021



Earlier on Saturday, Lekhara was conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award by President Kovind at Padma Awards 2021 at Rashtrapati Bhavan 2021. On November 4, she shared a thank you note on Twitter feeling delighted on being conferred the highest sports award from the Indian government.

Honoured to be conferred the Maj. Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Thank you to everyone for the kind wishes. Congratulations to all my fellow awardees! pic.twitter.com/UE0o9XqxEi — Avani Lekhara अवनी लेखरा (@AvaniLekhara) November 4, 2021

Avani Lekhara at Paralympics 2021

Indian shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history by becoming the first woman to win two Paralympic medals including a gold and a bronze. Lekhara opened Team India's gold medal account on August 30, the same day Sumit Antil also won a gold medal. It was not the easiest of wins for Lekhara, who had just scraped through the qualifiers. Earlier, in October, she was included in the list of players to receive Khel Ratna 2021.

Khel Ratna Awards 2021

Apart from Lekhara, 11 other sportspersons including Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, para-badminton player Pramod Bhagat, Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri, Indian women's cricket stalwart Mithali Raj were among those who were conferred with the prestigious award at the National Sports Awards 2021 in New Delhi.

Check the full list of players who received Khel Ratna 2021:

Neeraj Chopra (Javelin)

Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling)

Sunil Chhetri (Football)

Mithali Raj (Cricket)

P Sreejesh (Hockey)

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

Pramod Bhagat (Para-badminton player)

Avani Lekhara (Para rifle shooter)

Sumit Antil (Para javelin thrower)

Krishna Nagar (Para-badminton)

Manish Narwal (Para pistol shooter)

Meanwhile, the special program is held every year at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi for giving out awards and recognising talents in sports.

Image: Twitter/@AvaniLekhara