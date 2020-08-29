Khel Ratnas To Get Rs 25 Lakh; Arjuna Awardes Rs 15 Lakh

The prize money for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award has been increased to Rs 25 lakh from the previous amount of Rs 7.5 lakh, Arjuna Award has been enhanced to Rs 15 lakh from Rs 5 lakh, the Dhronacharya (Lifetime) awardees, who were earlier given Rs 5 lakh will now be given Rs 15 lakh as the cash prize.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on the occasion of National Sports Day on Saturday announced an enhancement in the prize money in four of the seven categories of the National Sports and Adventure Awards.

READ | Rijiju Defends Govt's Decision To Confer Sports Awards To Record 74 Winners

While Dhronacharya (Regular) will be given Rs 10 lakh instead of Rs 5 lakh per awardee. Dhyanchand Awardees will be given Rs 10 lakh instead of Rs 5 lakh.

“The prize money for the Sports Awards was last reviewed in 2008. These amounts should be reviewed once every 10 years at least. If professionals in every field have seen an enhancement in their earnings, why not our sportspersons,” Rijiju said.

Sports Minister also paid a floral tribute to the statue of Dhyan Chand on the occasion of the hockey legend's 115th Birth Anniversary at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium this morning.

READ | National Sports Day: Amit Shah Salutes Sportspersons, Lauds PM's Khelo India Initiative

"Today is a very important day for all of us, especially the sporting fraternity. Major Dhyan Chand's three consecutive gold medals for India and his exemplary skills and determination makes every Indian proud. On the occasion of this National Sports Day, the govt confers the awards and I would like to congratulate all the award winners for the accolades and honours they have brought to India," Rijiju mentioned.

Asked why the number of sports awardees this year have increased significantly, with 74 awards being given in 7 categories, he said, "The performance of our athletes in the international level has become better. When our players perform better, they have to be recognized and rewarded. If the Govt doesn't recognize their achievements, it will discourage every budding sporting talent we have in India. So, compared to the previous years, the performances of the Indian athletes have gone up considerably and as a result, the number of award winners have also gone up," the Sports Minister said.

READ | National Sports Day Quotes 2020 To Share On Major Dhyan Chand's Birth Anniversary

"Secondly, there should be a proper process in which you make a choice. For the sports awards, the committee was headed by a Supreme Court judge and all the renowned people from the field of sports. When they take a call there is intense deliberation, discussion and there are set guidelines on the basis of which they have used their judgment. There might be disappointments on certain occasions but sports awards are not for one year. It is the cumulative performance of four years. So if any sportsperson is left out because of other contenders in the same category, it is rewarded next year. The cumulative performance of four years is taken up. The Minister doesn't decide the awards, the Minister only gives the consent on behalf of the Govt but it is the technical committee which decides," he said.

Rijiju also paid his commiserations to late athletics coach Purushotham Rai, who passed away last night after a massive heart attack. The Bengaluru based coach was due to get the Dronacharya Award during Saturday's virtual ceremony in person from Bengaluru.

READ | National Sports Day 2020: History, Significance And Importance Of The Day In India