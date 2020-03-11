Khelo India Winter Games Comes To Culmination At Gulmarg

The first Khelo India -- Winter Games that began on 7th March finally came to an end at the world-famous ski destination Gulmarg today.

In this 5-day event, 20 medals (highest in number) in different categories along with ‘Championship Trophy’ were won by the Army’s Ski team.

Players of this ski team are posted at High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) at Gulmarg which is the nodal agency for training winter games and snow-craft.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Army Ski Team, Coach, Nadeem Ahmed says” Players look for more such opportunities from the central government because such initiatives not only boost the morale of sportspersons and if better equipment’s/training are provided players can reach up to Olympics. The sky is the limit.”

Nearly 830 sportspersons from 20 States participated in 30 events, including snowboarding, skiing, cross-country games, and a snow show at the venue located at an altitude of 8,694 feet.

It is pertinent to mention that Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the five-day Khelo India Winter games event.

The event was held in the Valley since the Centre revoked J&K’s special status last August.

