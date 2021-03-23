Khelo India To Continue Till 2025-26, Sports Ministry To Invest Whopping ₹8,750 CR For It

The Indian government's Khelo India initiative has aimed at building a sporting culture in the country and played a significant role in the grassroots development of various sports over the years. The structured sports competition aims at encouraging mass participation from the youth. As a result, the Sports Ministry of India has decided to extend the Khelo India programme from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Sports Ministry of India extends the Khelo India scheme

Apart from encouraging increased participation in sports in India, the scheme also focussed on building athletes who can win a medal for India at the Olympics. The first edition was held in Delhi, whereas the subsequent editions were held in Pune and Assam. The fourth edition of Khelo India is slated to be held in Haryana, after the completion of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed in a Lok Sabha session recently that the Ministry is keen on extending the Khelo India Games with his announcement in Rajya Sabha on Monday. According to an official statement by the Sports Ministry, the Khelo India games have been extended from 2021-22 to 2025-26. Moreover, the Ministry has also furnished the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) memorandum to the Ministry of Finance for the extension of the annual event.

According to the memorandum, an amount of â‚¹8,750 crore has been estimated as a financial implication of the new Khelo India. Scheme. Kiren Rijiju seems to be keen on extending the programme, considering how it has played a major role in helping build a sporting culture in the country. Increased participation has been witnessed through the program, and it can have a significant impact on sports in India in the longer run.

The Khelo India initiative is based on Gujarat's Khel Mahakumbh. The Gujarat-based sporting event was initiated by Narendra Modi during his tenure as the Chief Minister of the state, and it proved to be a major success. The young athletes will be keen to prove their mettle on the stage as they look to participate in the upcoming edition in large numbers. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has often been vocal about the importance of sports, and the extension of the Khelo India scheme will play a major role in building a sporting culture in the country.

Haryana to host the 4th edition of Khelo India Youth Games

Panchkula in Haryana will be hosting the 4th edition of Khelo India Youth Games. The event usually is conducted in the month of January every year, however, this year it had to be postponed due to the coronavirus situation in the country. However, the Ministry is keen on conducting the event after the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Image source: Khelo India Twitter