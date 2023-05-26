Last Updated:

Khelo India University Games 2023: Schedule, Venues, LIVE Streaming Details And More

Check out the full schedule, venues, live streaming and telecast details and more about the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 which kicked off earlier this week.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Khelo India Youth Games 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Khelo India University Games 2023 on Thursday, May 25. Declaring the 3rd edition of the tournament open, the Prime Minister shed light on how India has witnessed a new era of sports in the last nine years. It would be a ten-day event that will take place in four cities in the state of Uttar Pradesh, while the shooting events are slated to be held in New Delhi.

While the KIUG 2023 kicked off with a jubilant opening ceremony in Lucknow on May 25, the closing ceremony will take place in Varanasi. However, the sporting events have begun already with the commencement of the Kabaddi event on May 23. The third edition of the tournament will witness the participation of over 4000 athletes from 200 universities across India.

All participants will be under the 27-year-old category, eyeing a medal in 21 specific sporting disciplines. Meanwhile, the 2023 edition will mark the debut of Rowing, which will take place in Gorakhpur. Lucknow, Varanasi, and Greater Noida are the other three cities scheduled to host the events.

Tokyo Olympians set to participate in Khelo India University Games 2023

KIUG 2023 will feature Tokyo Olympians Manu Bhaker and Aishwary Pratap Tomar, alongside ISSF World Cup gold medallists Sarabjot Singh and Vijayveer Sidhu. Table tennis player Diya Chitale, shuttler Malvika Bansod and wrestlers Anshu Malik and Sagar Jaglan will also be present for the event. While Panjab University won the inaugural edition of the KIUG in 2020, Jain University won the 2021 edition in Bengaluru.

Khelo India University Games 2023: Full Schedule, Dates and Venues

Sport Dates Venue City

Kabaddi

May 23 - May 27

SVSP Sports Complex

Gautam Budh Nagar

 

Rugby

May 24 - May 26

Guru Govind Singh Sports College

Lucknow

Basketball

 

May 24 - May 27

Gautam Buddha University

Gautam Budh Nagar

 

Mallakhamb

May 24 - May 27

BBD University

Lucknow

Table Tennis

 

May 24 - May 27

BBD Badminton Academy

Lucknow

Volleyball

 

May 24 - May 27

BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium

Lucknow

Tennis

May 24 - May 30

BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium

Lucknow

Football

May 24 - June 2

Ekana and Guru Govind Singh Sports College

Lucknow

Shooting

May 25 - May 31

Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range

 New Delhi

Swimming

May 26 - May 29

SVSP Sports Complex

Gautam Budh Nagar

Wrestling

May 26 - May 29

Banaras Hindu University

Varanasi

Hockey

May 26 - June 1

Guru Govind Singh Sports College

Lucknow

Rowing

 

May 27 - May 31

Water Sports Complex

 Gorakhpur

Athletics

 

May 29 - May 31

Guru Govind Singh Sports College

Lucknow

Archery

 

May 29 - June 2

BBD University

Lucknow

Badminton

 

May 29 - June 2

BBD Badminton Academy

Lucknow

Boxing

May 29 - June 2

SVSP Sports Complex

Gautam Budh Nagar

Weightlifting

 

May 30 - June 3

Gautam Buddha University

Gautam Budh Nagar

Judo

May 31 - June 2

BBD University

Lucknow

Fencing

May 31 - June 3

BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium

Lucknow

Yogasana

June 1- June 3

Banaras Hindu University

Varanasi

 

How to watch live streaming of the Khelo India University Games 2023 in India?

Sporting fans in India can tune in to the DD Sports TV channel to watch the tournament on their television sets. The live streaming of KIUG 2023 will be available on the YouTube channel of Prasar Bharati.

