Khelo India University Games 2023: Schedule, Venues, LIVE Streaming Details And More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Khelo India University Games 2023 on Thursday, May 25. Declaring the 3rd edition of the tournament open, the Prime Minister shed light on how India has witnessed a new era of sports in the last nine years. It would be a ten-day event that will take place in four cities in the state of Uttar Pradesh, while the shooting events are slated to be held in New Delhi.

While the KIUG 2023 kicked off with a jubilant opening ceremony in Lucknow on May 25, the closing ceremony will take place in Varanasi. However, the sporting events have begun already with the commencement of the Kabaddi event on May 23. The third edition of the tournament will witness the participation of over 4000 athletes from 200 universities across India.

All participants will be under the 27-year-old category, eyeing a medal in 21 specific sporting disciplines. Meanwhile, the 2023 edition will mark the debut of Rowing, which will take place in Gorakhpur. Lucknow, Varanasi, and Greater Noida are the other three cities scheduled to host the events.

The Grand Opening Ceremony🏟️ sprinkled with multiple cultural performances that complimented the spirit of #KheloIndia University Games 2022, Uttar Pradesh ✨#KIUG2022



Tokyo Olympians set to participate in Khelo India University Games 2023

KIUG 2023 will feature Tokyo Olympians Manu Bhaker and Aishwary Pratap Tomar, alongside ISSF World Cup gold medallists Sarabjot Singh and Vijayveer Sidhu. Table tennis player Diya Chitale, shuttler Malvika Bansod and wrestlers Anshu Malik and Sagar Jaglan will also be present for the event. While Panjab University won the inaugural edition of the KIUG in 2020, Jain University won the 2021 edition in Bengaluru.

Khelo India University Games 2023: Full Schedule, Dates and Venues

Sport Dates Venue City Kabaddi May 23 - May 27 SVSP Sports Complex Gautam Budh Nagar Rugby May 24 - May 26 Guru Govind Singh Sports College Lucknow Basketball May 24 - May 27 Gautam Buddha University Gautam Budh Nagar Mallakhamb May 24 - May 27 BBD University Lucknow Table Tennis May 24 - May 27 BBD Badminton Academy Lucknow Volleyball May 24 - May 27 BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow Tennis May 24 - May 30 BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow Football May 24 - June 2 Ekana and Guru Govind Singh Sports College Lucknow Shooting May 25 - May 31 Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range New Delhi Swimming May 26 - May 29 SVSP Sports Complex Gautam Budh Nagar Wrestling May 26 - May 29 Banaras Hindu University Varanasi Hockey May 26 - June 1 Guru Govind Singh Sports College Lucknow Rowing May 27 - May 31 Water Sports Complex Gorakhpur Athletics May 29 - May 31 Guru Govind Singh Sports College Lucknow Archery May 29 - June 2 BBD University Lucknow Badminton May 29 - June 2 BBD Badminton Academy Lucknow Boxing May 29 - June 2 SVSP Sports Complex Gautam Budh Nagar Weightlifting May 30 - June 3 Gautam Buddha University Gautam Budh Nagar Judo May 31 - June 2 BBD University Lucknow Fencing May 31 - June 3 BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow Yogasana June 1- June 3 Banaras Hindu University Varanasi

How to watch live streaming of the Khelo India University Games 2023 in India?

Sporting fans in India can tune in to the DD Sports TV channel to watch the tournament on their television sets. The live streaming of KIUG 2023 will be available on the YouTube channel of Prasar Bharati.