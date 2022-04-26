Last Updated:

Khelo India Youth Games 2021 To Be Held From June 4 To June 13

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the Khelo India Youth Games-2021, which were postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be organised in the state from June 4 to June 13.

The Games will be held in Shahbad, Ambala, Chandigarh and Delhi apart from Panchkula. Around 8,500 players will participate in these games, he said.

The Chief Minister shared detailed information regarding the event with the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur through video conference during the meeting of organizing and co-ordination committee of Khelo India Youth Games 2021 held on Tuesday, an official statement said here.

Khattar said said that 2-3 multipurpose halls, synthetic track, athletic track have been constructed for the event.

Safety protocols will be followed in the event to reduced the threat of COVID-19.

