Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Full Schedule, Live Streaming, Date, Venue And More

The Khelo India Youth Games 2022 is all set to kick off on January 30, 2023, with a Grand Opening ceremony at the TT Nagar Stadium in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be present during the opening ceremony, ahead of the tournament. The Khelo India Youth Games will be held across eight different locations in Madhya Pradesh, alongside one in Delhi.

Complete schedule for Khelo India Youth Games 2023

Sports Event Date Venue Athletics February 3 to February 5, 2023 Athletics Track T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal Wrestling February 7 to February 11, 2023 DSYW Hall T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal Boxing January 31 to February 4, 2023 DSYW Hall T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal Shooting February 1 to February 6, 2023 M.P. Shooting Academy, Bhopal Kayaking & Canoeing February 1 to February 3, 2023 M.P. Water Sports Academy, Upper Lake Bhopal Rowing February 7 to February 9, 2023 M.P. Water Sports Academy, Upper Lake Bhopal Volleyball January 30 to February 3, 2023 Indoor Hall SAI, Bhopal Judo February 7 to February 10, 2023 Indoor Hall SAI, Bhopal Swimming February 7 to February 11, 2023 Prakash Tarun Pushkar, Bhopal Basketball January 31 to February 4, 2023 Basketball Complex, Indore Weightlifting February 6 to February 10, 2023 Basketball Complex, Indore Table Tennis January 30 to February 3, 2023 Abhay Prashal, Indore Kabaddi February 5 to February 9, 2023 Abhay Prashal, Indore Football (Boys) February 1 to February 10, 2023 Football Ground, The Emerald Heights Tennis February 6 to February 10, 2023 Indore Tennis Club Badminton January 31 to February 3, 2023 M.P Badminton Academy, Kampu Gwalior Hockey February 4 to February 10, 2023 M.P Women Hockey Academy, Kampu Gymnastics February 1 to February 5, 2023 LNIPE, Gwalior Kalarripayattu February 8 to February 10, 2023 LNIPE, Gwalior Yogasana February 1 to February 3, 2023 Madhav Seva Nyas Hall, Ujjain Mallakhamb February 6 to February 10, 2023 Madhav Seva Nyas Hall, Ujjain Archery January 31to February 3, 2023 Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex) Kho Kho January 30 to February 3, 2023 Cycling Complex, Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex) Fencing February 6 to February 10, 2023 Cycling Complex, Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex) Cycling Road February 8 to February 9, 2023 Kajuri Road, Jabalpur Thang-Ta February 8 to February 10, 2023 District Sports Complex, Mandla Gatka February 2 to February 4, 2023 District Sports Complex, Mandla Football (Girls) February 1 to February 10, 2023 Football Ground, Balaghat Slalom February 6 to February 7, 2023 Maheshwar (Khargone) Cycling-Track February 2 to February 4, 2023 IG Stadium Delhi

Who will be present at the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games?

While PM Modi will be present at the opening ceremony, Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Nisith Pramanik are also scheduled to mark their presence. Meanwhile, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Madhya Pradesh Yashodhara Raje Scindia will also be present on the occasion.

Where to watch the live telecast of Khelo India Youth Games 2022 in India?

Sports fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of Khelo India Youth Games 2022 in India?

Indian fans can access the live streaming of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 on Disney+Hotstar.