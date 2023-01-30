Last Updated:

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Full Schedule, Live Streaming, Date, Venue And More

Know the full schedule, live streaming details, important dates, venue, and more about the Khelo India Youth Games 2022, which begins on Monday, January 30.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Khelo India Youth Games

Image: @officialkheloindia/Instagram


The Khelo India Youth Games 2022 is all set to kick off on January 30, 2023, with a Grand Opening ceremony at the TT Nagar Stadium in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be present during the opening ceremony, ahead of the tournament. The Khelo India Youth Games will be held across eight different locations in Madhya Pradesh, alongside one in Delhi.

Complete schedule for Khelo India Youth Games 2023

Sports Event Date Venue

Athletics

 

February 3 to February 5, 2023

Athletics Track T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal

 

Wrestling

 

February 7 to February 11, 2023

DSYW Hall T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal

 

Boxing

 

January 31 to February 4, 2023

DSYW Hall T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal

 

Shooting

 

February 1 to February 6, 2023

M.P. Shooting Academy, Bhopal 

 

Kayaking & Canoeing

 

February 1 to February 3, 2023

M.P. Water Sports Academy, Upper Lake Bhopal 

 

Rowing

February 7 to February 9, 2023

M.P. Water Sports Academy, Upper Lake Bhopal 

 

Volleyball 

 January 30 to February 3, 2023

Indoor Hall SAI, Bhopal 

 

Judo

 

 February 7 to February 10, 2023

Indoor Hall SAI, Bhopal 

 

Swimming

 February 7 to February 11, 2023

Prakash Tarun Pushkar, Bhopal

 

Basketball

 January 31 to February 4, 2023

Basketball Complex, Indore

 

Weightlifting

 February 6 to February 10, 2023

Basketball Complex, Indore 

 

Table Tennis

 

 January 30 to February 3, 2023

Abhay Prashal, Indore

 

Kabaddi

 

 February 5 to February 9, 2023

Abhay Prashal, Indore 

 

Football (Boys)

 

 February 1 to February 10, 2023

Football Ground, The Emerald Heights 

 

Tennis

 February 6 to February 10, 2023

Indore Tennis Club

 

Badminton

 

 January 31 to February 3, 2023

M.P Badminton Academy, Kampu Gwalior 

 

Hockey

 February 4 to February 10, 2023

M.P Women Hockey Academy, Kampu 

 

Gymnastics

 February 1 to February 5, 2023

LNIPE, Gwalior

 

Kalarripayattu

 

 February 8 to February 10, 2023

LNIPE, Gwalior

 

Yogasana

 February 1 to February 3, 2023

Madhav Seva Nyas Hall, Ujjain

 

Mallakhamb

 February 6 to February 10, 2023

Madhav Seva Nyas Hall, Ujjain

 

Archery

January 31to February 3, 2023

Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex)

 

Kho Kho

 

 January 30 to February 3, 2023

Cycling Complex, Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex) 

 

Fencing

 

 February 6 to February 10, 2023

Cycling Complex, Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex) 

 

Cycling Road

 

 February 8 to February 9, 2023

Kajuri Road, Jabalpur

 

Thang-Ta

 

 February 8 to February 10, 2023

District Sports Complex, Mandla

 

Gatka

 

 February 2 to February 4, 2023

District Sports Complex, Mandla

 

Football (Girls)

 

 February 1 to February 10, 2023

Football Ground, Balaghat

 

Slalom

 February 6 to February 7, 2023

Maheshwar (Khargone)

 

Cycling-Track

 

 February 2 to February 4, 2023

IG Stadium Delhi 

Who will be present at the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games?

While PM Modi will be present at the opening ceremony, Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Nisith Pramanik are also scheduled to mark their presence. Meanwhile, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Madhya Pradesh Yashodhara Raje Scindia will also be present on the occasion. 

Where to watch the live telecast of Khelo India Youth Games 2022 in India?

Sports fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of Khelo India Youth Games 2022 in India?

Indian fans can access the live streaming of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 on Disney+Hotstar.

