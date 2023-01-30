Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Full Schedule, Live Streaming, Date, Venue And More

Quick links:
Image: @officialkheloindia/Instagram
The Khelo India Youth Games 2022 is all set to kick off on January 30, 2023, with a Grand Opening ceremony at the TT Nagar Stadium in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be present during the opening ceremony, ahead of the tournament. The Khelo India Youth Games will be held across eight different locations in Madhya Pradesh, alongside one in Delhi.
|Sports Event
|Date
|Venue
|
Athletics
|
February 3 to February 5, 2023
|
Athletics Track T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal
|
Wrestling
|
February 7 to February 11, 2023
|
DSYW Hall T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal
|
Boxing
|
January 31 to February 4, 2023
|
DSYW Hall T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal
|
Shooting
|
February 1 to February 6, 2023
|
M.P. Shooting Academy, Bhopal
|
Kayaking & Canoeing
|
February 1 to February 3, 2023
|
M.P. Water Sports Academy, Upper Lake Bhopal
|
Rowing
|
February 7 to February 9, 2023
|
M.P. Water Sports Academy, Upper Lake Bhopal
|
Volleyball
|January 30 to February 3, 2023
|
Indoor Hall SAI, Bhopal
|
Judo
|February 7 to February 10, 2023
|
Indoor Hall SAI, Bhopal
|
Swimming
|February 7 to February 11, 2023
|
Prakash Tarun Pushkar, Bhopal
|
Basketball
|January 31 to February 4, 2023
|
Basketball Complex, Indore
|
Weightlifting
|February 6 to February 10, 2023
|
Basketball Complex, Indore
|
Table Tennis
|January 30 to February 3, 2023
|
Abhay Prashal, Indore
|
Kabaddi
|February 5 to February 9, 2023
|
Abhay Prashal, Indore
|
Football (Boys)
|February 1 to February 10, 2023
|
Football Ground, The Emerald Heights
|
Tennis
|February 6 to February 10, 2023
|
Indore Tennis Club
|
Badminton
|January 31 to February 3, 2023
|
M.P Badminton Academy, Kampu Gwalior
|
Hockey
|February 4 to February 10, 2023
|
M.P Women Hockey Academy, Kampu
|
Gymnastics
|February 1 to February 5, 2023
|
LNIPE, Gwalior
|
Kalarripayattu
|February 8 to February 10, 2023
|
LNIPE, Gwalior
|
Yogasana
|February 1 to February 3, 2023
|
Madhav Seva Nyas Hall, Ujjain
|
Mallakhamb
|February 6 to February 10, 2023
|
Madhav Seva Nyas Hall, Ujjain
|
Archery
|
January 31to February 3, 2023
|
Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex)
|
Kho Kho
|January 30 to February 3, 2023
|
Cycling Complex, Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex)
|
Fencing
|February 6 to February 10, 2023
|
Cycling Complex, Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex)
|
Cycling Road
|February 8 to February 9, 2023
|
Kajuri Road, Jabalpur
|
Thang-Ta
|February 8 to February 10, 2023
|
District Sports Complex, Mandla
|
Gatka
|February 2 to February 4, 2023
|
District Sports Complex, Mandla
|
Football (Girls)
|February 1 to February 10, 2023
|
Football Ground, Balaghat
|
Slalom
|February 6 to February 7, 2023
|
Maheshwar (Khargone)
|
Cycling-Track
|February 2 to February 4, 2023
|
IG Stadium Delhi
While PM Modi will be present at the opening ceremony, Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Nisith Pramanik are also scheduled to mark their presence. Meanwhile, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Madhya Pradesh Yashodhara Raje Scindia will also be present on the occasion.
Tonight, Tatya Tope Stadium, Bhopal will be buzzing with glittering performances ⭐as we mark the Grand Opening Ceremony of #KIYG2022 in presence of eminent dignitaries & celebrities 🤩— Khelo India (@kheloindia) January 30, 2023
Catch the Live broadcast on @StarSportsIndia#KheloIndiaInMP@ChouhanShivraj @yashodhararaje pic.twitter.com/tCNXG5sYL4
Sports fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 on the Star Sports Network.
Indian fans can access the live streaming of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 on Disney+Hotstar.