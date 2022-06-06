Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra In Lead With Nine Gold, Haryana Follow Behind

Weightlifter Kajol Sargar, who is the daughter of a tea vendor, became the first gold medallist at the Khelo India Youth Games as defending champions Maharashtra surged into the lead in the medal table here on Sunday.

The 16-year-old from Sangli lifted a total of 113 kg (50kg in snatch + 63kg in clean & jerk) in the women's 40kg category to kick off Maharashtra’s march towards the top of the medal’s tally.

She had won a bronze medal in the Youth Nationals in 2021.

Maharashtra scooped nine gold medals early in the morning but by late evening, hosts Haryana clawed their way back into the race, picking up six gold to take the second position.

Haryana garnered the most number of medals, though, capturing 23 (5 gold, 6 silver, 12 bronze) to Maharashtra's 17 (9 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze).

On a day full of exciting twists and turns, two new youth national records were also created in weightlifting.

Maharashtra expectedly bagged three out of four gold on offer in weightlifting, and also three yellow metals in yoga and one in cycling.

Haryana underlined their dominance on the wrestling mat, gobbling up all five gold up for grabs, and one yellow metal in cycling.

Manipur shot into the third place in the medals tally, capturing four gold in Thang-ta, an indigenous sport added to the Khelo India programme for the first time.

Maharashtra lifter Harshada Garud rewrote the youth national record in the women's 45kg category as she overcame a stiff challenge from Uttar Pradesh’s Anjali Patel.

L Dhanush of Tamil Nadu bagged the boys 49kg gold medal with a snatch record of 88kg and an overall lift of 190kg.

Haryana began their medal charge at the cycling velodrome in Delhi as Vrinda Yadav bagged the gold in the girls 7.5 kg scratch race.

Haryana were banking on making a clean sweep of gold medals on the wrestling mat and Ronit Sharma did not disappoint, opening account in the boys greco-roman 51 kg category when he defeated state-mate Rahul.

Sahil Jaglan scored a convincing 10-0 win over Robinpreet Singh of Punjab to clinch freestyle 92kg gold. Jyoti completed the clean sweep by defeating Maharashtra's Pragati Gaikwad by technical superiority in the girls' 57kg weight category.

