Khelo India Youth Games Postponed To Feb 2022 Due To 'possible COVID-19 Third Wave'

Khelo India Youth Games, 2021, has been postponed by the Haryana Government due to the possibility of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The state government released an official statement saying that the decision in this regard was taken in the first meeting of the Organizing-cum-Coordination Committee for the preparation of 'Khelo India Youth Games-2021' held under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal. Sandeep Singh, who is the Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, was also present in the meeting.

Khelo India Youth Games postponed

Chief Minister declared that the 'Khelo India Youth Games-2021' will be a competition in the under-18 category. He also warned that as the Director of AIIMS, New Delhi and several other experts have predicted the third wave of COVID-19 to peak around in October or November, the officers responsible for the smooth running of the competition should make sure that COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and protocols are strictly followed during the games.

In the official release, it is further mentioned that constant talks should be held with the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur about this programme and if possible, possibilities should be explored to organise some events of the Games at some places in Himachal Pradesh. Pankaj Nain, Director of Sports and Youth Affairs Department, gave a presentation during the meeting on the defining features of 'Khelo India Youth Games-2021'. He explained to the Chief Minister that the national event will be held in the under-18 age group and across 25 different sports competitions, which include five indigenous games.

Nain further informed that more than 8,500 players are going to participate in the games. Out of the 5,072 athletes, 2,400 will be female and 2,672 will be male. It was mentioned that the earlier proposition was to organise the Games from November 21 to 30 at five places including Panchkula, Chandigarh, Shahbad, Ambala and Delhi. Due to the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19, it was necessary to postpone the games when the situation is completely stable. The mascot for the games, 'Dhakad', had already been decided, while the 'Jersey' and 'Logo' will be issued soon.