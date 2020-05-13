KIA Vs HAE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

Quick links:
Kia Tigers will take on Hanwha Eagles the Korean Baseball League on Tuesday, May 13, 2020. The game will commence at 3:00 pm IST. Fans can play the KIA vs HAE Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the KIA vs HAE Dream11 prediction, the KIA vs HAE Dream11 top picks and KIA vs HAE Dream11 team.
Yoo Jae-shin, Preston Tucker, Na Ji-wan, Moon Sun-jae, Lee Woo-sung, Lee Jin-young, Choi Hyung-woo, Oh Seon-woo, Lee Chang-jin, Jang Yeong-seok, Na Joo-hwan, Yoo Min-sang, Park Chan-ho Sr, Ko Jang-hyuk, Kim Sun-bin, Hwang Yoon-ho, Choi Won-joon, Choi Jung-min, Choi Jeong-yong, Im Ki-jun, Lee Min-woo, Lee Joon-young, Ko Young-chang, Kim Ki-hoon, Jeon Sang-hyun, Im Ki-young, Hong Gun-hee, Ha Joon-young, Kim Hyun-joon, Drew Gagnon, Byun Si-won, Kim Hyun-soo, Yang Hyun-jong, Park Joon-pyo, Park Jin-tae, Moon Kyung-chan, Aaron Brooks, Lee Jeong-hoon, Han Seung-taek, Baek Yong-hwan
Jung Jin-ho, Choi Jin-haeng, Jang Jin-hyuk, Jang Woon-ho, Jared Hoying, Yoo Jang-hyeok, Lee Dong-hoon, Lee Yong-kyu, Kim Min-ha, Kim Moon-ho, Song Kwang-min, Oh Sun-jin, Lee Sung-yeol, Noh Si-hwan, Kim Hoe-sung, Kim Tae-kyun, Jung Eun-won, Ha Ju-suk, Jang Min-jae, Jang Shi-hwan, Im Joon-seop, Chad Bell, Ahn Young-myung, Yoon Ho-sol, Shin Jung-rak, Warwick Saupold, Park Yoon-chul, Park Sang-won, Park Joo-hong, Lee Hyun-ho, Lee Tae-yang, Kim Ee-whan, Kim Jin-young, Kim Bum-soo, Kim Min-woo, Jung Woo-ram, Kim Kyung-tae, Park Sang-eon, Lee Hae-chang, Choi Jae-hoo
As per our KIA vs HAE Dream11 prediction, Hanwha Eagles are the favourites in this game.