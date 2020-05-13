KIA Vs HAE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

Kia Tigers will take on Hanwha Eagles the Korean Baseball League on Tuesday, May 13, 2020. The game will commence at 3:00 pm IST. Fans can play the KIA vs HAE Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the KIA vs HAE Dream11 prediction, the KIA vs HAE Dream11 top picks and KIA vs HAE Dream11 team.

Also Read | Sergio Ramos Rallies For Importance Of Football's Return For Economic, Mental Well-being

KIA vs HAE Dream11 team

Also Read | Emmanuel Adebayor’s Regal Car Collection Ft £360,000 Rolls-Royce, Futuristic Can-Am Spyder

KIA vs HAE Dream11 top picks

Choi Hyung-woo (Captain) Preston Tucker (Vice-captain) Kim Sun-bin Song Kwang-min Kim Ee-whan

Also Read | Manchester United's Harry Maguire Names Most 'talented' Teammate He's Ever Played With

KIA vs HAE Dream11 team

KIA vs HAE Dream11 team: Kia Tigers full squad

Yoo Jae-shin, Preston Tucker, Na Ji-wan, Moon Sun-jae, Lee Woo-sung, Lee Jin-young, Choi Hyung-woo, Oh Seon-woo, Lee Chang-jin, Jang Yeong-seok, Na Joo-hwan, Yoo Min-sang, Park Chan-ho Sr, Ko Jang-hyuk, Kim Sun-bin, Hwang Yoon-ho, Choi Won-joon, Choi Jung-min, Choi Jeong-yong, Im Ki-jun, Lee Min-woo, Lee Joon-young, Ko Young-chang, Kim Ki-hoon, Jeon Sang-hyun, Im Ki-young, Hong Gun-hee, Ha Joon-young, Kim Hyun-joon, Drew Gagnon, Byun Si-won, Kim Hyun-soo, Yang Hyun-jong, Park Joon-pyo, Park Jin-tae, Moon Kyung-chan, Aaron Brooks, Lee Jeong-hoon, Han Seung-taek, Baek Yong-hwan

KIA vs HAE Dream11 team: Hanwha Eagles full squad

Jung Jin-ho, Choi Jin-haeng, Jang Jin-hyuk, Jang Woon-ho, Jared Hoying, Yoo Jang-hyeok, Lee Dong-hoon, Lee Yong-kyu, Kim Min-ha, Kim Moon-ho, Song Kwang-min, Oh Sun-jin, Lee Sung-yeol, Noh Si-hwan, Kim Hoe-sung, Kim Tae-kyun, Jung Eun-won, Ha Ju-suk, Jang Min-jae, Jang Shi-hwan, Im Joon-seop, Chad Bell, Ahn Young-myung, Yoon Ho-sol, Shin Jung-rak, Warwick Saupold, Park Yoon-chul, Park Sang-won, Park Joo-hong, Lee Hyun-ho, Lee Tae-yang, Kim Ee-whan, Kim Jin-young, Kim Bum-soo, Kim Min-woo, Jung Woo-ram, Kim Kyung-tae, Park Sang-eon, Lee Hae-chang, Choi Jae-hoo

Also Read | Premier League Clubs Could Lose £1.5bn In TV Money As Broadcasters Struggle Amid Pandemic

KIA vs HAE Dream11 prediction

As per our KIA vs HAE Dream11 prediction, Hanwha Eagles are the favourites in this game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these KIA vs HAE Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The KIA vs HAE Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.