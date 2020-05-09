KIA Vs SAL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Korean Baseball League Live

Kia Tigers will go up against Samsung Lions on Saturday, May 9, 2020, during the 39th season of the Korean Baseball Organization League. The Tigers vs Lions clash is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm IST at the Daegu Samsung Lions Park. Here is the KIA vs SAL Dream11 prediction, KIA vs SAL Dream11 team and the KIA vs SAL Dream11 top picks for the game at the weekend.

ALSO READ: Michael Jordan Got Nearly Beaten Up By Mike Tyson At Richard Dent's Party: Rory Halloway

KIA vs SAL Dream11 prediction: Form guide

The Samsung Lions head into the clash fresh off a 5-0 win against the Tigers, recording their first win of the season in the process. Both teams have registered one win and three losses in their four games so far. Following their 5-0 win yesterday, the Lions would expect to build on their first victory of the season while the Tigers will be keen to dish out some revenge and bounce back from that hammering.

오늘 경기는 0-5로 끝났습니다. 끝까지 응원해주신 팬 여러분 감사합니다. 선수단은 내일 오후 5시에 대구 삼성 라이온즈파크에서 삼성과 시즌 5차전을 치릅니다. — KIA타이거즈 (@Kiatigers) May 8, 2020

KIA vs SAL Dream11 prediction: KIA vs SAL Dream11 team

Here is the KIA vs SAL Dream11 probable line up for the Kia Tigers

Park Chan Ho, Hwang Yoon-Ho, Kim Sun Bin, Preston Tucker, Choi Hyoung-Woo, Na Ji-Wan, Yoo Min-Sang, Han Seung Taek, Choi Won Jun, Drew Gagnon.

Here is the KIA vs SAL Dream11 probable line up for the Samsung Lions

Park Hae-Min, Kim Dong Yub, Koo Ja-Wook, Tyler Saladino, Kim Sang-Sui, Lee Won-Seok, Sung Pyo Kim, Kim Hun-Gon, Kim Eung-min, Lee Sung-Gyu, Choi Chae-Heung.

ALSO READ: The Match Date, Schedule & Live Streaming: Brady, Manning’s Match-up With Woods, Mickelson

KIA vs SAL Dream11 prediction: KIA vs SAL Dream11 team

Here is the KIA vs SAL Dream11 team that could fetch Dream11 users maximum points in the game:

Outfielders: P Tucker (VC), K Ja-Wook (C), K Dong-Yeop, C Hyung-Woo

Infielders: T Saladino, K Sun-Bin, K Sung-Pyo

Pitcher: C Chae-Heung

Catcher: B Yong-Hwan

ALSO READ: India Beat Rest Of World, Draw With Europe In Online Nations Cup

KIA vs SAL Dream11 prediction: KIA vs SAL Dream11 top picks

Top picks for KIA Tigers- Preston Tucker, K Sun-Bin

Top picks for Samsung Lions- K Ja-Wook, T Saladinho

KIA vs SAL Dream11 prediction

Our KIA vs SAL Dream11 prediction is that Samsung Lions will win this game.

ALSO READ: Spanish Athletes Put On Their Police Uniforms To Fight Virus

NOTE: The KIA vs SAL Dream11 team and KIA vs SAL Dream11 prediction are based on our own analysis. The KIA vs SAL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.