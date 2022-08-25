24-year-old kickboxer Yora Tade succumbed to the fatal injuries that he suffered during a national-level fighting competition in Chennai. Yora Tade, who hailed from the state of Arunachal Pradesh breathed his last on Tuesday afternoon after battling with his life for three days at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He suffered a grievous injury during a fight at the Wako India Seniors and Masters National Kickboxing Championship in Chennai.

Media reports claim the 24-year-old was in critical condition and also underwent brain surgery due to the injury. However, he breathed his last on Tuesday. Tade’s unfortunate demise can become a matter of concern for the Indian sports community as he was the second kickboxer to lose his life due to injuries in the last two months.

What has been said about Kickboxer Yora Tade's demise?

Meanwhile, upon learning about the development, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu took to his official Twitter handle and grieved the tragic loss. “Jolted to learn that our bright Kickboxer Yora Tade left for his heavenly abode. Too early to leave us, dear Tade! No words to express my grief. You will ever be in our hearts. Condolences to bereaved family, friends & admirers. May your journey to ultimate abode be peaceful!,” the Arunachal Pradesh CM wrote.

At the same time, Arunachal Pradesh’s Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Environment & Forest, and Water Resource Mama Natung also expressed shock at Tade’s sad demise. “I am extremely shocked & sad to hear the sudden demise of Late Yora Tade; a young promising boxer of our state. It’s a great loss for Sports fraternity of our state in general. My deepest condolence to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Mysuru kickboxer Nikhil Suresh passed away in July due to injuries

Earlier on July 10, a kickboxer from Mysuru, named Nikhil Suresh passed away after getting knocked out in the K1 Kickboxing Championship in Bengaluru, which was organized by the Kickboxing Association of Karnataka. Nikhil’s coach Vikram Nagaraj called out the tournament’s organizers for the lack of appropriate medical facilities at the venue. In a Facebook post, the coach alleged that Nikhil’s life would have been saved if there had been an ambulance along with the trained medical staff.