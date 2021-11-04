Kickboxing Champ Tajamul Islam Has Special Request For PM Modi; Seeks Blessings For Future

Indian champion Tajamul Islam, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district once again made the country proud by clinching a gold medal for the second time in the World Kickboxing Championship. At the age of 13, she seems to have a bright future in the sport of kickboxing. She recently made a request to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to just get his blessings, so that she can carry on winning more medals for the country.

She wrote, "This is a humble request from me to our prime minister and to our sports minister of India that our India team and KFI wanna meet both of you sir. Please give your precious time to us and We want blessings from both of you for our future journey," and tagged PM Modi and Anurag Thakur's official Twitter handles at the end.

Tajamul's message for PM Narendra Modi

In the video, she expressed her gratitude for all the all love and support she has received in the past few days and wished that everyone would carry on supporting her the way they have been, so that she can try and get an Olympic Gold medal for the country. She then made a 'humble request' to PM Modi that she would like to meet him, for no other reason other than to get his blessings. She said that her team and the Kickboxing Federation of India would like to meet with him for his blessings.

This is a humble request from me to our prime minister and to our sports minister of india that our india 🇮🇳 team and KFI wanna met both of you sir. Please give your precious time to us and We want blessings from both of you for our future journey @narendramodi @Anurag_Office pic.twitter.com/mBKzSBOZOJ — Tajamul islam (@Tajamulislam321) November 3, 2021

The young champion achieved the feat defeating Argentina’s Lalina in the finals. Taking to Twitter, the young kickboxer expressed her feeling about winning the Gold medal in World Kickboxing Championship for the second time.

"It was really a proud moment for me when I get gold again in world kickboxing championship in Cairo, Egypt 2021 now I am two times world kickboxing champion".

She also spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Saturday. Tajamul said that she wants to grow up quickly and win a Gold medal for India at the Olympics. She also suggested on lighter note that she wants to become an orthopaedic surgeon to treat her opponents after beating them.

(Image: @kheloindia/Twitter/ANI)