KIE Vs BHC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, German Men’s Handball 2021 Game Preview

THW Kiel (KIE) will lock horns with Bergischer HC (BHC) in the upcoming game of the German Men’s Handball League on Thursday, April 15 at 7:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Sparkassen-Arena in Kiel, Germany. Here is our KIE vs BHC Dream11 prediction, top picks and KIE vs BHC Dream11 team.

German Men’s Handball table: KIE vs BHC game preview

THW Kiel are currently at the third spot of the German Men’s Handball League standings with 37 points. Niclas Ekberg and team have played 21 games so far in the tournament, winning 18 and losing two (one draw). Bergischer HC, on the other hand, are at the seventh spot of the table with 27 points and a win-loss record of 12-7 (three draws).

Despite the difference in win-loss record, THW Kiel are set to get a tough competition from Bergischer HC. KIE will have high expectations from Niklas Landin Jacobsen, Harald Reinkind and Niclas Ekberg, while BHC will depend on Christopher Rudeck, David Schmidt and Max Darj to come out on top.

Squads to make KIE vs BHC Dream11 team

THW Kiel: Domagoj Duvnjak, Sander Sagosen, Niklas Landin Jacobsen, Niclas Ekberg, Magnus Landin Jacobsen, Patrick Wiencek, Hendrik Pekeler, Rune Dahmke, Miha Zarabec, Harald Reinkind, Steffen Weinhold, Dario Quenstedt, Mattias Andersson, Pavel Horak, Oskar Sunnefeldt, Sven Ehrig, Philipp Maximilian Wäger, Philip Hartwig Saggau, Viktor Szilagyi, Malte Voigt, Bevan Calvert, Leon Ciudad Benitez, Jesper Schmidt

Bergischer HC: David Schmidt, Arnor Thor Gunnarsson, Jeffrey Boomhouwer, Maciej Majdzinski, Fabian Gutbrod, Linus Arnesson, Max Darj, Tomas Mrkva, Yannick Fraatz, Csaba Szücs, Christopher Rudeck, Lukas Stutzke, Alexander Weck, Tomas Babak, Tom Kare Nikolaisen, Sebastian Damm, Kristian Nippes, Ragnar Johansson, Tom Bergner, Siegfried Knapik, Renars Uscins

KIE vs BHC Top Picks

THW Kiel: Niklas Landin Jacobsen, Harald Reinkind, Niclas Ekberg

Bergischer HC: Christopher Rudeck, David Schmidt, Max Darj

KIE vs BHC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Niklas Landin Jacobsen

Defenders: Harald Reinkind, Sander Sagosen, David Schmidt

Forwards: Niclas Ekberg (C), Max Darj (VC), Yannick Fraatz

KIE vs BHC Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that THW Kiel will come out on top in this contest.

Weiter geht's - am Donnerstag haben wir den @BHC06 zu Gast! Alles Wissenswerte rund um diese wichtige Partie findet Ihr - wie gewohnt - komprimiert im ðŸ‘‡VorberichtðŸ‘‡! #WirSindKiel #NurMitEuch #AufgehtsTHW https://t.co/SOuAO97KRd — THW Kiel (@thw_handball) April 13, 2021

Note: The above KIE vs BHC playing 11, KIE vs BHC Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The KIE vs BHC live and KIE vs BHC game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: THW Kiel/ Twitter