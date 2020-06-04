KIH Vs HAE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

Kiwoom Heroes will take on Hanwha Eagles in the Korean Baseball League on Thursday, June 4, 2020. The game will commence at 3 pm IST. Fans can play the KIH vs HAE Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the KIH vs HAE Dream11 prediction, the KIH vs HAE Dream11 top picks and KIH vs HAE Dream11 team.

KIH vs HAE Dream11 team

KIH vs HAE Dream 11 team: Kiwoom Heroes squad

Lee Taek-keun, Park Joon-tae, Park Jeong-eum, Lim Byeong-wuk, Lee Jung-hoo, Kim Gyu-min, Kim Hye-sung, Taylor Motter, Kim Ha-seong, Park Byung-ho, Seo Keon-chang, Kim Woong-bin, Kim Joo-hyung, Jeon Byung-woo, Jake Brigham, Eric Jokisch, Choi Won-tae, Lee Seung-ho, Shin Jae-young, Kim Dong-jun, Oh Ju-won, Im Gyu-bin, Yoon Jung-hyun, Yoon Young-sam, Lee Young-joon, Jo Sang-woo, Kim Sung-min, Ahn Woo-jin, Kim Sang-su Sr, Yang Hyun, Kim Jae-woong, Han Hyun-hee, Ju Hyo-sang, Park Dong-won, Lee Ji-young

KIH vs HAE Dream 11 team: Hanwha Eagles full squad

Jung Jin-ho, Choi Jin-haeng, Jang Jin-hyuk, Jang Woon-ho, Jared Hoying, Yoo Jang-hyeok, Lee Dong-hoon, Lee Yong-kyu, Kim Min-ha, Kim Moon-ho, Song Kwang-min, Oh Sun-jin, Lee Sung-yeol, Noh Si-hwan, Kim Hoe-sung, Kim Tae-kyun, Jung Eun-won, Ha Ju-suk, Jang Min-Jae, Jang Shi-hwan, Im Joon-seop, Chad Bell, Ahn Young-Myung, Yoon Ho-sol, Shin Jung-rak, Warwick Saupold, Park Yoon-Chul, Park Sang-won, Park Joo-hong, Lee Hyun-ho, Lee Tae-yang, Kim Ee-whan, Kim Jin-young, Kim Bum-soo, Kim Min-woo, Jung Woo

KIH vs HAE Dream11 top picks

KIH vs HAE Dream11 top picks: KIH

Outfielders: L Jung Hoo, L Byeong Huk

Infielder: K Ha Seong

Pitcher: J Sang Woo

Catcher: P Dong Won

KIH vs HAE Dream11 top picks: HAE

Outfielders: K Moon Ho, L Yong Kyu

Infielders: L Sung Yeol, J Eun Won

Pitcher: K Jin Young

Catcher: C Jae Hoon

KIH vs HAE Dream11 team

KIH vs HAE Dream11 prediction

As per KIH vs HAE Dream11 prediction, Kiwoom Heroes enter the game as favourites.

Note: Please keep in mind that these KIH vs HAE Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The KIH vs HAE Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: HANWHA EAGLES / INSTAGRAM)