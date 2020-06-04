KIH Vs HAE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

Quick links:
Kiwoom Heroes will take on Hanwha Eagles in the Korean Baseball League on Thursday, June 4, 2020. The game will commence at 3 pm IST. Fans can play the KIH vs HAE Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the KIH vs HAE Dream11 prediction, the KIH vs HAE Dream11 top picks and KIH vs HAE Dream11 team.
Lee Taek-keun, Park Joon-tae, Park Jeong-eum, Lim Byeong-wuk, Lee Jung-hoo, Kim Gyu-min, Kim Hye-sung, Taylor Motter, Kim Ha-seong, Park Byung-ho, Seo Keon-chang, Kim Woong-bin, Kim Joo-hyung, Jeon Byung-woo, Jake Brigham, Eric Jokisch, Choi Won-tae, Lee Seung-ho, Shin Jae-young, Kim Dong-jun, Oh Ju-won, Im Gyu-bin, Yoon Jung-hyun, Yoon Young-sam, Lee Young-joon, Jo Sang-woo, Kim Sung-min, Ahn Woo-jin, Kim Sang-su Sr, Yang Hyun, Kim Jae-woong, Han Hyun-hee, Ju Hyo-sang, Park Dong-won, Lee Ji-young
Jung Jin-ho, Choi Jin-haeng, Jang Jin-hyuk, Jang Woon-ho, Jared Hoying, Yoo Jang-hyeok, Lee Dong-hoon, Lee Yong-kyu, Kim Min-ha, Kim Moon-ho, Song Kwang-min, Oh Sun-jin, Lee Sung-yeol, Noh Si-hwan, Kim Hoe-sung, Kim Tae-kyun, Jung Eun-won, Ha Ju-suk, Jang Min-Jae, Jang Shi-hwan, Im Joon-seop, Chad Bell, Ahn Young-Myung, Yoon Ho-sol, Shin Jung-rak, Warwick Saupold, Park Yoon-Chul, Park Sang-won, Park Joo-hong, Lee Hyun-ho, Lee Tae-yang, Kim Ee-whan, Kim Jin-young, Kim Bum-soo, Kim Min-woo, Jung Woo
Outfielders: L Jung Hoo, L Byeong Huk
Infielder: K Ha Seong
Pitcher: J Sang Woo
Catcher: P Dong Won
Outfielders: K Moon Ho, L Yong Kyu
Infielders: L Sung Yeol, J Eun Won
Pitcher: K Jin Young
Catcher: C Jae Hoon
As per KIH vs HAE Dream11 prediction, Kiwoom Heroes enter the game as favourites.
(IMAGE: HANWHA EAGLES / INSTAGRAM)