KIH Vs KIA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks And Korean Baseball League Live Game Info

Kiwoom Heroes will play against Kia Tigers in their upcoming game of the Korean Baseball League. This is the 39th edition of the Korean Baseball League. Let us look at the KIH vs KIA Dream11 prediction, team, preview, schedule and other details for the match.

Also Read | UL vs CTB Dream11 prediction, top picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League live

KIH vs KIA Dream11 prediction: KIH vs KIA Dream11 schedule

#KBO This is a KBO fan service not seen in MBL. lol pic.twitter.com/3qPKbaoy5N — KBO (@KoreaBaseBall20) May 5, 2020

Venue: Korea

Date: Wednesday, May 6

Time: 3 PM IST

KIH vs KIA Dream11 prediction: KIH vs KIA Dream11 preview

The Korean Baseball League was kicked off this week, after a five-week delay due to the coronavirus lockdown. The matches will be played behind closed doors, in the absence of the fans. Efforts are being taken to ensure that social distancing norms are being followed on the field.

Also Read | DOB vs LGT Dream11 prediction, top picks and Korean Baseball League live game Info

KIH vs KIA Dream11 prediction: KIH vs KIA Dream11 squads

KIH squad: Lee Taek-keun, Yoo Jae-Shin, Moon Sun-jae, Lee Woo-sung, Lee Jin-young, Choi Hyung-woo, Oh Seon-woo, Lee Chang-jin, Yoo Min-sang, Choi Won-joon, Park Byong-ho, Seo Keon-chang, Kim Woong-bin, Kim Joo-hyung, Jeon Byong-woo, Jake Brigham, Eric Jokisch, Choi Won-tae, Lee Seung-ho, Kim Dong-jun, Sin Jae-young, Oh Ju-won, Im Gyu-bin, Yoon Jung Hyun, Yoon Young-sam, Lee Young-joon, Jo Sang-woo, Ahn Woo-jin, Kim Sang-su, Yang Hyun, Kim Jae-woong, Han Hyun-hee, Ju Hyo-sang, Park Dong-won, Lee ji-young.

KIA squad: Preston Tucker, Na Ji-wan, Yoo Jae-shin, Moon Sun-jae, Lee Woo-sung, Lee jin-young, Choi Hyung-woo, On Seon-woo, Lee Chang jin, Yoo Min-sang, Choi Won-joon, Park Chan Ho, Jang Yeong-seok, Ko Jang-hyuk, Kim Sun-bin, Na Joo-hwan, Hwang Yon-ho, Choi Jung-min, Choi Jeong-yong, Drew Gagnon, Yang Hyun-jong, Lee Min-woo, Aaron Brooks, Hong Gun-hee, Park Joon-pyo, Park Jin-tae, Moon Kyung chan, Im Ki-jun, Lee Joon-young, Ko Young chang, Kim ki-hoon, Kim Hyun-joon, Jeon Sang-hyun, Im Ki-young, Byun Si-won, Kim Hyun-soo, Haa Joon-young, Han Seung-taek, Baek Yong-hwan, Lee Jeong-hoon.

Also Read | KIH vs KIA Dream11 prediction, top picks and Korean Baseball League live game info

KIH vs KIA Dream11 prediction: KIH vs KIA Dream11 team

Outfielders: Preston Tucker, Lee Taek-keun, Na Ji-wan

Infielders: Yoo Min-sang, Kim Joo-hyung, Park Chan Ho, Choi Won-joon

Pitcher: Jake Brigham

Catcher: Han Seung-taek

KIH vs KIA Dream11 prediction: KIH vs KIA Dream11 captain and vice-captain

Captain: Jake Brigham

Vice-captain: Choi Won-joon

Also Read | ‘The Wax Pack’ chronicles baseball card-fueled road trip

KIH vs KIA Dream11 match prediction

Kiwoom Heroes are the favourites into the match against Kia Tigers.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee a 100% accuracy in your result.