KIH Vs KIA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Korean Baseball League Live

Kia Tigers will go up against Kiwoon Heroes in their upcoming game in the Korean Baseball League on May 7, 2020. The 39th edition of the Korean Baseball League was launched this week. Here's a look at the KIH vs KIA Dream11 prediction, KIH vs KIA Dream11 team, preview, schedule and other details for the game.

KIH vs KIA Dream11 prediction: Game schedule

Venue: Gwangju-Kia Champions Field, Korea

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2020

Time: 3:00 pm IST

KIH vs KIA Dream11 prediction: KIH vs KIA Dream11 preview

The 39th edition of the Korean Baseball League finally kicked off this week after being delayed by over five weeks due to the coronavirus lockdown. Utmost precautions are being taken amid the coronavirus threat. The matches are being played behind closed doors. Players have reportedly been seen following social distancing norms in practice. In the previous game between the two sides, Kiwoom Heroes defeated Kia Tigers 3-2

KIH vs KIA Dream11 prediction: KIH vs KIA Dream11 team and squads

KIH squad: Lee Taek-keun, Yoo Jae-Shin, Moon Sun-jae, Lee Woo-sung, Lee Jin-young, Choi Hyung-woo, Oh Seon-woo, Lee Chang-jin, Yoo Min-sang, Choi Won-joon, Park Byong-ho, Seo Keon-chang, Kim Woong-bin, Kim Joo-hyung, Jeon Byong-woo, Jake Brigham, Eric Jokisch, Choi Won-tae, Lee Seung-ho, Kim Dong-jun, Sin Jae-young, Oh Ju-won, Im Gyu-bin, Yoon Jung Hyun, Yoon Young-sam, Lee Young-joon, Jo Sang-woo, Ahn Woo-jin, Kim Sang-su, Yang Hyun, Kim Jae-woong, Han Hyun-hee, Ju Hyo-sang, Park Dong-won, Lee ji-young.

KIA squad: Preston Tucker, Na Ji-wan, Yoo Jae-shin, Moon Sun-jae, Lee Woo-sung, Lee jin-young, Choi Hyung-woo, On Seon-woo, Lee Chang jin, Yoo Min-sang, Choi Won-joon, Park Chan Ho, Jang Yeong-seok, Ko Jang-hyuk, Kim Sun-bin, Na Joo-hwan, Hwang Yon-ho, Choi Jung-min, Choi Jeong-yong, Drew Gagnon, Yang Hyun-jong, Lee Min-woo, Aaron Brooks, Hong Gun-hee, Park Joon-pyo, Park Jin-tae, Moon Kyung chan, Im Ki-jun, Lee Joon-young, Ko Young chang, Kim ki-hoon, Kim Hyun-joon, Jeon Sang-hyun, Im Ki-young, Byun Si-won, Kim Hyun-soo, Haa Joon-young, Han Seung-taek, Baek Yong-hwan, Lee Jeong-hoon.

KIH vs KIA Dream11 prediction: KIH vs KIA Dream11 team

Outfielders: Preston Tucker, Lee Taek-keun, Yoo Jae-shin

Infielders: Yoo Min-sang, Kim Joo-hyung, Park Chan Ho, Choi Won-joon

Pitcher: Jake Brigham

Catcher: Ju Hyo-sang

KIH vs KIA Dream11 prediction: KIH vs KIA Dream11 top picks

Captain: Jake Brigham

Vice-captain: Choi Won-joon

KIH vs KIA Dream11 match prediction

Kiwoom Heroes are the favourites into the match against Kia Tigers.

Note: The KIH vs KIA Dream11 prediction and KIH vs KIA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KIH vs KIA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.