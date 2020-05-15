KIH Vs LGT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, Korean Baseball League Live

Kiwoom Heroes will play LG Twins in the Korean Baseball League (KBO) this week. The match will be played on Friday, May 15, 2020. Here's a look at the KIH vs LGT Dream11 prediction, KIH vs LGT Dream11 preview, KIH vs LGT Dream11 team, KIH vs LGT Dream11 top picks and other details of the game.

Also Read | CTB vs FBG Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Chinese Professional Baseball league live

KIH vs LGT Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Jamsil Baseball Stadium

Date: Friday, May 15, 2020

Time: 3:00 pm IST

Also Read | CA vs TY Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Women's Super Basketball League live

KIH vs LGT Dream11 prediction and preview

LG Twins have been in exceptional form so far this season, winning the last four games consecutively. They won the previous game 3-2 against SK Wyverns. On the other hand, Kiwoom Heroes have lost their previous two games. They lost the previous game against Samsung 5-8.

KIH vs LGT Dream11 prediction: KIH vs LGT Dream11 team

KIH vs LGT Dream11 team: Kiwoom Heroes squad

Lee Taek-keun, Park Joon-tae, Park Jeong-eum, Lim Byeong-wuk, Lee Jung-hoo, Kim Gyu-min, Kim Hye-sung, Taylor Motter, Kim Ha-seong, Park Byung-ho, Seo Keon-chang, Kim Woong-bin, Kim Joo-hyung, Jeon Byung-woo, Jake Brigham, Eric Jokisch, Choi Won-tae, Lee Seung-ho, Shin Jae-young, Kim Dong-jun, Oh Ju-won, Im Gyu-bin, Yoon Jung-hyun, Yoon Young-sam, Lee Young-joon, Jo Sang-woo, Kim Sung-min, Ahn Woo-jin, Kim Sang-su Sr, Yang Hyun, Kim Jae-woong, Han Hyun-hee, Ju Hyo-sang, Park Dong-won, Lee Ji-young

KIH vs LGT Dream11 team: LG Twins squad

Lim Chan-kyu, Casey Kelly, Cha Woo-chan, Tyler Wilson, Lee Woo-chan, Lee Seong-woo, Yoo Kang-nam, Baek Seung-hyun, Kim Yong-eui, Jeong Keun-woo, Oh Ji-hwan, Kim Min-sung, Seo Sang-woo, Yang Suk-hwan, Kang Seung-ho, An Ik-hun, Kim Hyun-soo, Lim Hoon, Lee Chun-woong, Park Yong-taik, Lee Hyung-jong, Moon Sun-jae, Chae Eun-sung, Kim Jae-seong.

Also Read | KTW vs NCD Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule, Korean Baseball League live

KIH vs LGT Dream11 prediction: KIH vs LGT Dream11 team

Outfielders: Lee Hyung-jong, Lee Taek-keun, Park Joon-tae, Park Yong-taik

Infielders: Kim Min-sung, Kim Hye-sung

Pitcher: Jake Brigham

Catcher: Kim Jae-seong

Also Read | CHT vs TP Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Women's Super Basketball League live

KIH vs LGT Dream11 prediction, KIH vs LGT Dream11 top picks

Captain: Jake Brigham

Vice-captain: Lee Hyung-jong

KIH vs LGT Dream11 match prediction

Our prediction for this game is that LG Twins will eke out a win.

Note: The KIH vs LGT Dream11 prediction and KIH vs LGT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KIH vs LGT Dream11 team KIH vs LGT Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.