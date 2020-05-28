KIH Vs NCD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

Kiwoom Heroes take on NC Dinos in the Korean Baseball League on May 28, 2020. The match will be played at the Jamsil Baseball Stadium on Thursday and will commence at 3 pm IST. Fans can play the KIH vs NCD Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the KIH vs NCD Dream11 prediction, the KIH vs NCD Dream11 top picks and KIH vs NCD Dream11 team, ahead of their matchup.

KIH vs NCD Dream11 team and schedule

키움 3-10 NC (20.5.27, 창원NC파크)



✔승리: 이재학

✔결승타: 알테어 (4회 1사 1,3루서 우익수 앞 안타)



<주요선수 기록>

- 이재학 : 6.1이닝 2실점 6탈삼진

- 박석민 : 4타수 3안타(1홈런) 2타점 3득점#ncdinos #키움vsNC #STRONGER_TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/jYiwaDV5s8 — NC 다이노스 (@NCdinos_fan) May 27, 2020

KIH vs NCD Dream11 prediction

KIH vs NCD Dream11 prediction - Kiwoom Heroes squad

Park Jeong-eum, Park Joon-tae, Lim Byeong-wuk, Lee Taek-Keun, Lee Jung-hoo, Kim Gyu-min, Seo Keon-chang, Kim Woong-bin, Taylor Motter, Kim Hye-sung, Kim Ha-Seong, Jeon Byung-woo, Park Byung-ho, Kim Joo-Hyung, Yoon Young-sam, Yang Hyun, Shin Jae-young, Oh Ju-won, Im Gyu-bin, Lee Young-Joon, Lee Seung-ho, Kim Sung-min, Kim Sang-Su Sr, Kim Dong-jun, Eric Jokisch, Han Hyun-hee, Choi Won-tae, Jo Sang-woo, Jake Brigham, Ahn Woo-jin, Yoon Jung-Hyun, Kim Jae-Woong, Park Dong-won, Lee Ji-young, Ju Hyo-sang

KIH vs NCD Dream11 prediction - NC Dinos squad

Aaron Altherr, Choi Seung-min, Kang Jin-sung, Kim Sung-Wook, Kim Joon-wan, Kwon Hee-dong, Lee Myung-gi Sr, Na Sung-bum, Choi Jeong-won, Ji Suk-hoon, Kim Tae-jin, Kim Chan-Hyung, Lee Sang-ho, Lee Won-Jae, Mo Chang-min, No Jin-hyuk, Park Suk-min, Park Min-woo, Bae Jae-hwan, Choi Sung-young, Im Jung-ho, Im Chang-min, Jang Hyun-Shik, Kang Yoon-gu, Kim Jin-sung, Kim Geon-tae, Koo Chang-mo, Park Jin-woo, Drew Rucinski, Won Jong-hyun, Mike Wright, Lee Jae-Hak, Hong Sung-moo, Kim Tae-goon, Kim Hyung-Joon, Yang Eui-j.

KIH vs NCD Dream11 prediction and match schedule

Date - Thursday, May 28, 2020

Game timing - 3 pm IST

Venue - Jamsil Baseball Stadium

KIH vs NCD Dream11 prediction: KIH vs NCD Dream11 team

Outfielders: N Sung-Bum, K Jin-Sung, L Jung-Hoo

Infielders: P Min-Woo, N Jin-Hyuk, K Ha-Seong, P Byung-Ho

Pitcher: K Young-Gyu

Catcher: P Dong-Won

KIH vs NCD Dream11 prediction: KIH vs NCD Dream11 top picks

Captain: K Ha-Seong

Vice-captain: N Sung-Bum

KIH vs NCD Dream11 prediction

NC Dinos start off as the favourites against Kiwoom Heroes in their Korean Baseball League tie on Wednesday.

Note: The KIH vs NCD Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The KIH vs NCD Dream11 prediction, KIH vs NCD Dream11 team and KIH vs NCD Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

