Kimi Raikkonen Insists He Has No Regrets Over Fantastic F1 Career As He 'did It His Way'

One of F1's greatest legends will hang his boots by the end of 2021, as Kimi Raikkonen has officially announced it is time to bid farewell to the sport after the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The 2007 F1 champion is best known for his short and blunt humorous answers. While speaking ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix about his career, he said he had 'no regrets'.

Kimi Raikkonen reflects on legendary F1 career

Kimi Raikkonen, who made his debut for Sauber at the 2001 Australian Grand Prix, has now raced for 18 and a half seasons. In this time he has 21 race victories and most importantly the 2007 Drivers' Championship win with Ferrari F1. After such a historic career in motorsport's top flight, he insisted that he had 'no regrets'' as he 'did it his way.

Speaking at Thursday's press conference ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix 2021 weekend, Kimi Raikkonen said, "I had a good run. I'm happy with what I achieved. Obviously, you want to win, and it's not easy to win. I wanted to win a championship. I got close quite a few times and managed to win it with Ferrari, so happy that it happened, especially with them."

However, he insisted that he was not sure if he had any strength and that he did not care about it either as he 'did it his way.' "But the rest, strength or no strength, I don't care. I had fun, and I did it my way, and I wouldn't change a single thing even if I could, because otherwise then maybe we wouldn't be sitting here today if you changed one thing along the way. No complaints – I cannot really complain," said the 2007 F1 champion.

Kimi Raikkonen comments on future and reflects on best moments

On being asked what were his future plans after his F1 retirement, Kimi Raikkonen said he had no plans as he had been racing for the past 21 years, including two years in rally. "No plans. I don’t want to have some schedule put on, because obviously the last 18, 19 years in F1, since I started, I did rally in those two years [away from F1 in 2010 and 2011] there was always a schedule, always what is coming next and what is this date and that date. So I don't want that."

On being asked what was his favourite F1 win, Raikkonen said that he could not choose as each win was different because of the effort required. "Obviously every win is different. Some came more easily than others. There were more important ones than others and for sure something like in 2007, especially the end of the year, they were more important than others. But something like some wins in Spa where we definitely didn't have the speed with the car, or Japan [in 2005] was a hectic weekend overall and everything," said Raikkonen.

However, he added that if he was required to choose he would choose his maiden F1 win at Malaysia in 2003. "But they're all good, and you always have to fight for it, so I wouldn't say that there's one that's more special than others. Winning the first one is always a difficult one, and it's kind of different from the rest of them."