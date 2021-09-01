Kimi Raikkonen Rumoured To Retire After 2021 Season; Major Shakeup Anticipated In F1 Grid

The F1 2021 season is only a summer break away and it seems that the driver market is wide open already. Kimi Raikkonen's reported retirement could trickle several moves in the driver's market. With Williams' George Russell reportedly deemed the favourite to join Mercedes F1, Valtteri Bottas could join Alfa Romeo F1, thereby leaving a spot open at Williams F1.

Will Kimi Raikkonen retire at the end of the F1 2021 season?

According to the French TV station, Canal+, 41-year old Kimi Raikkonen is set to announce his retirement from F1 in the coming weeks. Several reports suggest that the much-anticipated announcement could be made in Monza at the Italian Grand Prix. The 2007 F1 Drivers' Champion has struggled this season with Alfa Romeo as he has just scored two points in the F1 2021 season.

If the veteran Finnish driver does indeed announce his retirement, he could be replaced by Valtteri Bottas at Alfa Romeo F1. The vacant seat at Mercedes F1 could then be given to George Russell, who has been extremely impressive in the past few seasons. Moreover, the 23-year old Brit also got his maiden podium in F1 last week at the Belgian Grand Prix in a Williams team. If Russell does move to Mercedes F1, it will create an all-British line-up for the first time since the 2012 season, when Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton were teammates at McLaren Mercedes F1.

Toto confirmed Mercedes F1 has decided on their driver line-up

While speaking to reporters after the Belgian Grand Prix qualifying session, Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff confirmed that a decision had been made on the team's driver line-up for the 2022 season. When a reporter asked him twice if a decision between George Russell and Valtteri Bottas was made, he replied, 'yes.' On the second time of asking, he also added, "If it would have been an easier decision, we would have made it earlier because we know what we have with Valtteri, and we know what we have with George. Both of them deserve being looked after in the best possible way because both of them are part of the family, and we hold them up high."