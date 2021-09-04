Kimi Raikkonen To Miss Dutch Grand Prix 2021 Race After Testing COVID-19 Positive

The Formula 1 on Saturday, 4 September revealed that Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for coronavirus and he will not participate in Dutch Grand Prix 2021. Currently, Raikkonen is 17th on the F1 Drivers Championship points table with just two points to show so far.

The Alfa Romeo team in its tweet has said that Kimi Raikkonen is feeling fine and in good spirits. The driver is currently isolated in his hotel. The team has wished the driver a speedy recovery. Reserve driver Robert Kubica will compete in place of Raikkonen at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix 2021.

Kimi Raikkonen's retirement

Before being tested positive for COVID-19, Raikkonen had officially announced that it is time to bid farewell to the sport after the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Raikkonen, who made his debut for Sauber at the 2001 Australian Grand Prix, has now raced for 18 and a half seasons. In this time, he has 21 race victories and most importantly the 2007 Drivers' Championship win with Ferrari F1. After such a historic career in motorsport's top flight, he insisted that he had "no regrets'' as he did it his way.

Speaking at Thursday's press conference ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix 2021 weekend, Raikkonen said, "I had a good run. I'm happy with what I achieved. Obviously, you want to win, and it's not easy to win. I wanted to win a championship. I got close quite a few times and managed to win it with Ferrari, so happy that it happened, especially with them."

However, he insisted that he was not sure if he had any strength and that he did not care about it either as he "did it his way". "But the rest, strength or no strength, I don't care. I had fun, and I did it my way, and I wouldn't change a single thing even if I could, because otherwise then maybe we wouldn't be sitting here today if you changed one thing along the way. No complaints – I cannot really complain," said the 2007 F1 champion.