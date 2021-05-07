Kimi Raikkonen's Son Takes Epic Dig At His Father Adorably Ahead Of Spanish GP 2021

Kimi Raikkonen is set to arrive at the Spanish Grand Prix after an embarrassing crash at the Portuguese Grand Prix. The Finnish driver crashed into teammate Antonio Giovinazzi on the start-finish straight, resulting in the end of his race. In response, Kimi Raikkonen's son took an epic dig at his father ahead of the Spanish GP. Here are the details of the race, the Spanish GP schedule and the details of where to watch Spanish GP on TV in India.

Kimi Raikkonen son takes an epic dig at his father

Kimi Raikkonen brought out the safety car at the start of the second lap in Portimao after he crashed into Alfa Romeo teammate Antonio Giovinazzi. Raikkonen claimed that he had been distracted by changing some button controls on his steering wheel, and as a result, did not realize he was drifting into Giovinazzi’s rear wheel. While speaking after the race, the Alfa Romeo driver said he had missed the post-race debrief but was on the receiving end of some comments from his son, Robin.

After the Portuguese Grand Prix, Kimi Raikkonen revealed what his son told him, "My son was telling me that: 'You always tell me to look forward' when he’s driving a go-kart. He gave me a bit of that..." While it is strange and hilarious that his son mocked him in that fashion, Kimi Raikkonen deserved all the blame as it was an uncharacteristic mistake from him.

Spanish GP schedule

Friday, May 7

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST (11:30 AM to 12:30 PM local time)

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST (3:00 PM to 4:00 PM local time)

Saturday, May 8

Free Practice Three: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST (12:00 PM to 1:00 PM local time)

Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Sunday, May 9

Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST

Where to watch Spanish GP on TV? Spanish GP live stream

For fans wondering where to watch Spanish GP on TV can tune into the Star Sports Network, the official broadcasting channel of F1 in India. The Spanish GP qualifying and the main race will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. Meanwhile, Indian fans can also watch the Spanish GP live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Meanwhile, live updates and standings of all the sessions and the main race can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.