Kiren Rijiju Asks Athletes Not To Be 'disheartened' As Sports Min Postpones National Camps

other sports

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that all the national camps have been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus threat gripping the parts of the world

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kiren Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, on Tuesday, announced that all the national camps have been postponed in the wake of the novel coronavirus threat gripping the world. Taking to Twitter, the Sports Minister said that all national camps will be pushed to a further date except for those which are training and preparing the athletes for the Olympics. Further, Kiren Rijiju said that academic training at the National Centre of Excellence & in the STC's will be suspended until further orders. Reassuring the athletes, Kiren Rijiju asked them to not get disheartened and remain patient & said that they will resume the training soon after reassessing the situation.

Sports Ministry postpones national camps

Kiren Rijiju reassures athletes

WHO praises India’s prompt actions to mitigate coronavirus spread

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has hailed India’s efforts in containing the deadly coronavirus that has claimed the lives of 3 people and has affected over 120 people in the country. Speaking to a leading news daily, WHO official Dr. Poonam Khetripal said that PM Modi is monitoring the situation of the outbreak in the country and the government made sure that there were equipment and supplies to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, she stated that India has done a very good job of containing the COVID-19 virus so far and added that the government started preparing for the deadly disease well in advanced. 

First Published:
COMMENT
